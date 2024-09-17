Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 early patch notes

MW3 Season 6 will be the game’s last major update, sending off Modern Warfare 3 once and for all, and there’s plenty to get excited about.

With Black Ops 6 right around the corner, MW3 has one last hoorah before its time is up. This comes in the form of Season 6, an update that will deliver a variety of content, including two new weapons, a new 6v6 map, several map variants, four returning modes, and The Haunting event.

Naturally, there will also be a range of balance changes, with the upcoming buffs and nerfs certain to change up Modern Warfare 3’s meta once again.

Here are the early patch notes for MW3 Season 6, breaking down everything you can expect from the game’s last big update.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 will be released on September 18, 2024, at 9 AM PT/12 PM ETC/5 PM BST. In addition to adding a range of exciting content, this update will also remove the Black Ops 6 beta files, freeing up additional storage space.

Once the update drops, the Season 5 Battle Pass will be replaced, introducing a new set of Halloween-themed rewards. Otherwise, a new set of weekly challenges will be released, and any unlocks from the past season will be moved to the armory.

New weapons: DTIR 30-06 & Kastov LSW

Two new weapons are being added in Season 6: DTIR 30-06 and Kastov LSW. Both of these will be available in the Season 6 Battle Pass, unlocked from Sector 6 and Sector 9, respectively.

The DTIR 30-06 is a battle rifle with 20 levels that is described as a “steady and powerful” weapon that “works wonders in the hands of a skilled Operator,” while the Kastov LSW is an unusual LMG with 16 levels that “encourages closing the distance” thanks to its high fire rate, “incredible accuracy in Tactical Stance,” and fast reload speed.

New maps: Drive Thru, Mad Cow, Shipment variants

Drive Thru is the lone brand new map of Season 6, with this clown-themed restaurant being small and offering plenty of fast-paced fun. However, it is joined by Mad Cow, a reskin of Meat that gives the map an even bloodier aesthetic.

This update also adds five different variants of Shipment: Arena Shipment, Bit-ment, Ghost Ship, Stay High, and Sunny Shipment. All of these retain the map’s classic layout but offer different themes to keep things fresh.

The Haunting event

The Haunting returns in MW3 Season 6, adding new rewards for you to earn. In multiplayer, you’ll have to play the Trick ’r Treat: Candy Hunt Event and steal your enemy’s candy before cashing them in for “killer rewards,” though the specifics of what you’ll be able to earn have yet to be revealed.

Additionally, this event will see the return of themed game modes like Infected and Hordepoint. These will be joined by Arcade and Mutation, giving players plenty to get involved with throughout the season.

Be sure to check out the Warzone early patch notes to see what’s happening in Call of Duty’s battle royale, which will feature its own version of The Haunting event.