Ultimate Warzone Ghosts of Verdansk guide: Rules, ghost abilities and more

With The Haunting Event news, it was also revealed Warzone would be getting a new LTM called “Ghosts of Verdansk.” Here’s everything you need to know about this spooky twist to the battle royale.

Warzone’s 2021 Halloween event, The Haunting is finally here with tons of new content for players to unlock.

From Scream’s Ghostface to Donnie Darko, there are loads of new operator skins spooking up Verdansk.

On top of this, players are getting a new LTM with a ghostly twist to the normal battle royale mode. Activision revealed everything there is to know about this mode and we have broken it down.

Warzone Ghosts of Verdansk rules & ghost abilities

The LTM will be available on October 19 and will be live through November 2. In a twist of last year’s Zombies LTM the devs have thrown ghosts in this year.

In this mode, when you first die you will come back as a ghost instead of going to the Gulag. When a ghost you don’t have any weapons but you get abilities that are listed below:

Super Jump: Similar to the jump from Zombie Royale, Ghosts can charge up and “leap” through the air to cover serious ground. Because Ghosts have no body, they can float or glide following a jump or drop from any high distance.

Similar to the jump from Zombie Royale, Ghosts can charge up and “leap” through the air to cover serious ground. Because Ghosts have no body, they can float or glide following a jump or drop from any high distance. Teleport: Another movement option, but with a slower cooldown than Super Jump, lets Ghosts teleport a short distance to immediately close gaps between them and living Operators. They can even teleport right through them and appear behind their target.

Another movement option, but with a slower cooldown than Super Jump, lets Ghosts teleport a short distance to immediately close gaps between them and living Operators. They can even teleport right through them and appear behind their target. Spectral Blast: This area-of-effect stun attack slows down Operators and disables vehicles.

While playing as a ghost your objective is to eliminate enemy operators by using your abilities. Each player killed will drop a soul and you need three of them to spawn back in as an operator.

You can also perform a finishing move to instantly respawn but this can be challenging and interrupted by other players. If players are in the Sacred Ground, then ghosts can not attack them.

Sacred Grounds are marked by a glowing blue circle and beam of light. However, these zones can be damaged by ghosts throwing their spectral bodies at them over and over.

Warzone Ghosts of Verdansk Fear meter

Ghosts of Verdansk also brings in the Fear meter that will range from 0 to 100 points. When it reaches 50 points operators can experience hallucinations as well more frightening things if they reach 100 points.

Fear increases when the following events take place:

Being shot at, being hit by enemy Equipment, or having their Killstreaks in the area

Camping (AKA cowardice)

Seeing dead bodies or Ghosts

Having squadmates downed or eliminated

While Fear can go up there are also ways to decrease it and prevent these hallucinations from happening.

Here are the ways to lower it:

Eliminating a player or Ghost

Reviving a squadmate

Completing a Contract

Remaining within Sacred Ground… so long as it stays intact

You will definitely want to try and complete as many of these as possible as the consequences for letting your fear meter rise can be very punishing to winning the game.

In this haunting LTM it’s a battle to become the last living operator and survive all the daunting tasks along the way.