How to unlock Cloud Watching camo in Warzone & MW3

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 has a brand-new animated camo for you to unlock – Cloud Watching – but, getting your hands on it isn’t easy.

The Haunting update introduced a ton of fresh content, from Halloween-themed crossovers to weapons like the DTIR 30-06 Battle Rifle. On top of all that, it also came with some camos to decorate your guns with ahead of Black Ops 6 integration.

This includes the animated Cloud Watching camo, so here’s everything you need to know about to get it.

Article continues after ad

How to get Cloud Watching camo

You’ll need to complete all eight of the Purgatory Island event challenges to get the Cloud Watching camo in Warzone and MW3. Although the skin itself can be applied across both games, all of the objectives can only be done in the new Purgatory mode in Warzone, which takes place on a horrific version of Rebirth Island.

Here’s a breakdown of all the challenges:

Article continues after ad

Reach Torment Level 2.

Spend 5 Minutes outside the Safe Zone without killing another Operator.

Get 50 Mercenary kills using the Terriball, or while in a Vehicle.

Commend 5 Operators while in the Safe Zone.

Get 5 Operator kills while in a Vehicle.

Get 3 Operator kills using the Terriball.

Teleport 15 Times using Portals.

Pilot the Flying Shipment.

Many of these tasks can be ticked off easily just by playing Purgatory, but others are more difficult and require you to go out of your way. If you’re struggling to finish all eight, here’s an explanation of how to do some of the tougher challenges.

Article continues after ad

Activision

How to pilot Flying Shipment

The Shipment multiplayer map can seen floating on an island in the sky during Purgatory mode, and you can pilot it by interacting with the glowing pink control panel. This can be found in a hollowed-out container in the middle of the map, but it’s easily missed as it’s actually stacked on top of another container.

With this in mind, the easier way to access it is by landing on the container opposite straight as soon as you leave the chopper, then simply hop across.

Article continues after ad

When you approach the console you’ll receive a prompt to “Take the Helm.” If you interact, you’ll be able to move the entire island across the sky, and even cause it to ascend or descend.

Article continues after ad

How to increase Torment level

All you have to do is earn kills to increase your Torment level. The higher your level, the more XP you’ll get for each elimination or surviving to the next circle.

However, players with a higher Torment level are marked on the map for all to see, so don’t be surprised if another squad comes to hunt you down.

Article continues after ad

Activision

How to Commend a player

To Commend a player in Warzone, approach someone in a Safe Zone and hit the interact button. This grants you a small amount of XP and ticks off one of your eight Cloud Watching camo challenges.

Safe Zones are marked by a giant purple bubble that you should be able to see when landing in, so we recommend heading straight there. You’ll know if you’re safely inside if your camera switches from first to third person.

Article continues after ad

In these areas, other players can’t damage you but there are also no weapons or loot to find, so once you’ve handed out the Commendation you should get back into the action and loot up.

Article continues after ad

If you plan on trying to unlock this camo in Season 6, check out the best meta loadouts to make the grind easier.