All Warzone Rebirth Island keycard locations & vault rewards

The Rebirth Reinforced event has introduced three new keycards at various locations in Warzone that you can use to unlock specific vaults. Check out our guide to find out everything that you need to know about these new keycards in Season 2 Reloaded.

The release of the Rebirth Reinforced event in Warzone Season 2’s mid-season update has introduced several challenges for you to complete. However, there are a few hidden treasures that you can find at various locations on the map, hidden away in vaults and unlocked by keycards.

These newly released keycards can unlock specific vaults at the revamped Stronghold. The three keycards that are currently available in the game are Vikhor’s keycard, the Forgotten keycard, and the Perseus keycard. Keep reading to find out where you can find each of these keycards in the game and how to redeem them for rewards.

Vikhor’s keycard location in Warzone

This is arguably the trickiest keycard to redeem in Warzone. Vikhor’s keycard automatically despawns after 90-120 seconds of a game starting.

This means that you will have to hurry when trying to find this specific keycard. Follow these steps to find Vikhor’s keycard in Warzone:

Head over to the Headquarters directly after dropping from the plane. Once inside the Headquarters building, you will need to go through the door that leads to the underground bunker. You can find the keycard on top of the table inside the bunker.

In case you haven’t already gotten the Red Room weapon blueprint, that can be found inside the bunker as well. Redeeming this card will give you a Loadout Drop Marker and $8000.

The Forgotten keycard location in Warzone

The Forgotten keycard is fairly easy to collect in Warzone. Follow these steps to find it:

Head over to the Bioweapon Labs on Rebirth Island. Once inside the building, you will have to go downstairs and search in the Shower Rooms. You will find the Forgotten keycard in one of the rooms with a broken shower, along with several bundles of money lying around.

However, the real trouble begins after you have collected the keycard. Given that the Bioweapon Labs are located on the other end of the map from Stronghold, you’ll have to make your way across the entire map to unlock the respective vault.

We suggest that you search for a helicopter to make this journey as quick as possible. Unlocking this vault will grant you Specialist Bonus field upgrades, a Loadout Drop Marker, and a Munitions Box.

The Perseus keycard location in Warzone

The Perseus keycard is probably the easiest one to collect and redeem. Follow these steps to find this card in Warzone:

Head over to the building located towards the south of the Nova 6 lab. Once inside the building, you need to search through the shelves. The keycard can be found sitting on a shelf, waiting to be collected.

Once collected, you can use any vehicle to make your way over to the Stronghold and unlock the specific keycard for rewards. Redeeming this keycard will give you an Advanced UAV and $10,000.

How to redeem keycards in Warzone

You can only redeem your keycards inside the vault room of the revamped Stronghold POI. The vault room can be found inside the tower-like building at the POI. However, you should enter the building through the back door if you’re trying to get to the vaults as soon as possible.

You will find three sets of vaults inside this room but only three specific vaults can be unlocked from the lot. Additionally, you will only be able to unlock the vaults whose keycards are in your possession. While you can carry multiple keycards at once, we wouldn’t advise it because of how far they are located from each other, as well as because of the tricky despawning mechanic of Vikhor’s keycard.

So, there you have it, these are all the keycard locations in Warzone that you need to know about.

