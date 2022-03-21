Warzone adds Mobile Buy Stations: Shop details, how to get, more

As part of the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, the game now has Mobile Buy Stations that can be used anywhere. Here’s everything to know from where to find it to what’s available in the shop.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is deploying to the battlefield on March 23, and with it, comes plenty of fresh content.

From a brand-new Battle Royale experience to a full makeover of Rebirth Island, this mid-season update is packed with action.

One of the biggest additions is coming in the form of a Buy Station, but this one is on-the-go. Here’s everything to know about Warzone’s Mobile Buy Station.

Warzone Mobile Buy Stations explained

From a blog post on March 21, we learned that Mobile Buy Stations will be added to Warzone with the Season 2 Reloaded patch. These are offering players another strategic method to the battle royale.

Players will be able to throw out a marker to have a buy station drop right in front of them (like loadout drops). It will appear as a basket on the mini-map, so that it’s different than the default locations.

Once landed, players can purchase anything they can afford. That’s right, these mobile stations will have the entire shop available. If you need to revive a teammate, get a loadout, buy a UAV you can. If it’s in the normal Buy Station, then it will be in the portable one as well.

How to get Mobile Buy Station in Warzone

To access a Mobile Buy Station, players can find it like they would for anything else in the game as these will spawn randomly.

It’s important to note that it will replace your Field Upgrade slot. So, you will not be able to carry one of these and a Loadout Drop Marker as well.

Season 2 Reloaded is certain to bring a scent of fresh air to the Warzone community, and Mobile Buy Stations can definitely change up the way games are played.