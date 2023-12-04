Warzone devs explain decision behind “big L” 100-player count

Warzone developers have explained the reasoning behind the 100-player count for the Urzikstan map.

Warzone Season 1 for Modern Warfare 3 will officially kick off on Wednesday, December 6, ushering in a whole host of changes. Chief among them is the arrival of a brand-new map, Urzikstan.

The all-new map will introduce a variety of locales, including those of the urban, rural, and suburban varieties. And as the release date draws near, even more information about Urzikstan has surfaced online.

Most notably, CharlieIntel reports the WZ map will launch with a player count of 100. This could prove beneficial since Urzikstan is reportedly 20 percent smaller than Al Mazrah. However, some fans aren’t taking the news well.

Warzone devs explain why Urzikstan’s player count stops at 100

According to Twitch streamer Smixie, the smaller player lobbies for Urzikstan amounts to a “creative choice” on the development team’s part.

Because of the smaller map and faster circles, along with the addition of flares and gulag tokens, the hope is that 100 users will serve the map well. The streamer noted, however, that developers are open to adjusting the player count over time if such a change proves necessary.

Warzone faithful have already expressed their displeasure in the player count news for Urzikstan. Wrote one person beneath the CharlieIntel post, “Big L. The map is huge, never gonna see other teams.” Another fan responded, “Only 100, what the hell?” Many suggested the number should increase to at least 120 players per match.

However, some see the smaller map and player count as a perfectly good improvement. Reads one such comment, “Thinking [about] how deserted and unpopulated the whole northwest of the Al Mazrah map was. This is a huge improvement.” Others pointed out that if nothing else, the smaller lobbies should help with queue times.

Soon enough, players will be able to determine for themselves whether or not these changes improve upon the experience. Warzone’s new map arrives with MW3 Season 1 on December 6.