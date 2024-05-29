Warzone devs provide update on Ranked Play Battle Royale

Season 4’s Warzone patch came with an update from the developers on the status of Ranked Play Battle Royale.

Urzikstan was one of Season 1’s marquee features as part of the MW3 and Warzone integration, a new giant map that let players run wild to experience the changes implemented by Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software.

As the seasons have gone on, Urzikstan has been rather barren of changes, notably the complete omission of Ranked Play. Ranked Play is in the game but in the form of Ranked Resurgence on Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island, just not on the new big map.

Article continues after ad

Yet, with Season 4’s arrival and a notable 20-player match size increase, Ranked Play Battle Royale still isn’t an option. Aware of the fan frustration, Warzone’s devs have issued an update on the mode’s absence, with a target goal of the end of the year, per a statement in the patch notes.

Article continues after ad

“While our teams are targeting to release Ranked Play Battle Royale before the end of the year, we are not ready to commit to specific timing just yet. We are using the months ahead to fine-tune the design of our Ranked Play system to reflect and compliment changes since made to the core Battle Royale experience,” the notes said.

Article continues after ad

Activision

The developers said they will focus on maintaining Ranked Resurgence in upcoming seasons “given the mode’s success.” All of this is to “provide a diverse and fulfilling competitive experience across different modes.”

No time frame is attached to the mode’s launch, and given the reveal of Black Ops 6, it’s likely that Ranked Play and the next Call of Duty title could launch together.

It is also possible the delay is part of the devs looking to balance Warzone with more players in mind, especially after the recent lobby increase.

Article continues after ad

With the Black Ops 6 Direct scheduled for June 9, more information may arrive detailing what comes next for the standard Battle Royale mode.

Article continues after ad

Until then, Warzone fans will have to carry on with Warzone’s Ranked Resurgence on Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth or watch the World Series of Warzone for standard competitive play.