Warzone x Vanguard Season 1 revealed: Launch date, Caldera Pacific map, anti-cheat, more

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s integration date for Warzone has been revealed along with the Caldera as the name of the new Pacific map, and news on the RICOCHET anti-cheat.

The wait is almost over, as Activision have revealed that Season 1 of Vanguard and the integration into Warzone is coming on December 2, 2021.

With this, we finally got a name for the highly teased Pacific map. It’s time to say goodbye to Verdansk and hello to Caldera.

Also, the days of hackers ruining games could be over as the RICOCHET anti-cheat is set to launch with the release of Season 1.

Full patch notes from Call of Duty Blog:

Prepare yourself: From October 28 onwards, Call of Duty begins a huge year to look forward to. Here’s your timeline for the next 35 days:

– October 28 (Console) and November 2 (PC): Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre-Loading Begins – Pre-order now to get your game ready to play immediately at launch, in addition to numerous bonuses across Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Warzone.

– November 5: Call of Duty: Vanguard Launch – Expect epic experiences on all fronts with Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. Additionally, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat begins its implementation with server-side initiatives.

– November 5 to December 2: Preseason in Vanguard – Access to Free Vanguard Tiers on the Black Ops Cold War Season Six Battle Pass System continues. Then on November 17, prepare to ship off to a fan-favorite map.

– November 18: Operation: Flashback Begins in Warzone – An encore limited-time mode for Verdansk, celebrating its past 18 months of hosting over 100 million players strong in Warzone. Ready for your last dance in Verdansk?

– November 24: Uncover the “Secrets of the Pacific” – Get intel on Caldera and its new points of interest through this event’s Warzone and Vanguard Multiplayer challenges.

– November 30 and December 1: Last Hours of Verdansk. – Bombs away – see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One.

– December 2: Season One Begins – Vanguard players get new Multiplayer maps, 24 hours of exclusive access to Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Pacific and more to kick off Season One. All players can enjoy a new Battle Pass system and two free functional weapons. Plus: RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s driver begins its rollout in Warzone.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat – The Initiative Begins with Back-End Features at Vanguard’s Launch

The launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard marks the launch of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat initiative for PC, as multiple server-side upgrades take effect.

No additional download is required for this part of RICOCHET Anti-Cheat; just play the game. At Vanguard’s launch, all Multiplayer gameplay will be examined closely to identify suspicious behavior, but you should always do your part to combat cheaters by reporting any suspected foul play through the in-game reporting tools.

This is just the beginning for RICOCHET Anti-Cheat in Vanguard, as the kernel-level driver is currently planned to roll-out for PC at the launch of Warzone Pacific.

For more information on RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, keep reading for information on that driver, or visit the announcement page here.

Shipment’s Return Highlights Vanguard Preseason Content

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s unparalleled content drop continues after launch with a few free special deliveries in the days leading up to Season One.

Headlining that batch of free content is Shipment, the classic frenetic Multiplayer experience re-fitted for Vanguard, currently scheduled for a November 17 arrival. Newcomers and veterans alike can ready up for a fresh take on the map that’s entertained Call of Duty fans for over a decade, providing all Vanguard players a chaotic playground for destruction.

Stay tuned for more intel on Vanguard’s post-launch offerings prior to Season One. Or read on for Secrets of the Pacific, a limited-time event coming to both Vanguard and Warzone.

Warzone : Operation: Flashback, Secrets of the Pacific, and Last Hours of Verdansk