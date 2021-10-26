All CoD Vanguard Operators: Skins, bundles, prices, more

No different from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War before it, CoD Vanguard features an ever-growing list of Operators for you to use across both multiplayer and Warzone. Here’s a complete rundown of every confirmed Operator along with all there is to know about them.

Operators are the lifeblood of online Call of Duty these days. No matter what mode you’re playing across either regular multiplayer or in Warzone, you’re always loading into a map as a specific character.

Everyone starts out with a default set of Operators but more can be unlocked in a number of different ways. From in-game challenges to premium bundles, there’s always a new way to acquire certain characters.

To keep track of everything in Activision’s latest titles, here’s a complete overview of every CoD Vanguard Operator and all there is to know about them.

All CoD Vanguard Operators confirmed for launch

Sergeant Arthur Kingsley

Kicking things off in the Vanguard-era of CoD is Sergeant Arthur Kingsley. As one of the first characters revealed for the 2021 release, Kingsley was the first Vanguard Operator made available. In fact, this Operator even launched ahead of Vanguard’s release date.

Players were able to grab the Kingsley Operator across Warzone, Cold War, and CoD Mobile from September onwards. This character will also be instantly accessible on day one with Vanguard.

As a protagonist in the campaign, Kingsley helps lead the Special Forces Squad as a British Paratrooper. The Operator is based on Sergeant Sidney Cornell.

Private Lucas Riggs

Next is Australian Operator Lucas Riggs. This character first appeared as a playable Operator in the CoD Vanguard Beta.

Riggs will likely be available on day one in Vanguard, potentially through in-game challenges or simply just unlocked by default when levelling up in multiplayer. We’ll update you here as soon as we know how to unlock the Riggs Operator.

Riggs is one of the first three Operators in Vanguard to receive a unique skin. For those who purchase the Ultimate Edition, the Task Force One Pack comes with a unique Operator Skin to equip for Lucas.

Daniel Take Yatsu

Yatsu is another character set to feature prominently in the Vanguard storyline. This Operator made his debut in his very own intro trailer on October 26.

Guaranteed to be a day one Operator, Yatsu will be accessible right away in Vanguard’s multiplayer modes.

Padmavati Balan

Also revealed alongside Yatsu, Padmavati Balan is a natural leader that makes her presence known in the Vanguard campaign.

Players will be able to drop into Vanguard’s multiplayer modes with the Balan Operator skin from launch day on November 5.

Lieutenant Polina Petrova

Polina Petrova is another Operator from Vanguard’s campaign that will be accessible on day one. After a brief glimpse at the character in the Beta, players will be able to stick with Petrova moving forward across multiplayer modes.

As an expert sniper, Petrova is one of the more formidable foes on any map. Based on Lyudmila Pavlichenko, this figure built a reputation as “Lady Death” for having one of the sharpest shots in WWII.

Petrova is also one of just three launch day Operators in Vanguard with her own unique skin variant. Accessed through the Ultimate Edition, the Task Force One Pack comes with a special Operator Skin just for Petrova.

Sergeant Richard Webb

Richard Webb drops into Vanguard’s storyline as the right-hand man for Arthur Kingsley. These two are considered close friends but have their own approach to leadership in the heat of battle.

Webb will also be accessible as a multiplayer Operator at launch in Vanguard.

Lieutenant First Class Wade Jackson

Wade Jackson is another character central to Vanguard’s narrative. As an American pilot based on Vernon Mike Micheel, Jackson is known for his accuracy in the skies.

This Operator will be available on launch day across Vanguard’s multiplayer modes.

Jackson is also one of the first Operators in Vanguard with his own unique skin. Just by purchasing the Ultimate Edition and acquiring the Task Force One Pack, players will be able to swap skins for this particular Operator.

All CoD Vanguard Operators in Season 1

It’s still early days yet so there’s no telling which Operators might be featured in Vanguard’s Season 1 update.

As per usual with new seasons in CoD, it’s fair to expect a small handful of new Operators in the latest Battle Pass. Most will likely be unlocked early into the Battle Pass with additional Operator Skins and variants unlocked later in the Battle Pass.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest Vanguard Operators right here as new details emerge.

CoD Vanguard Operator Bundles

Just days out from Vanguard’s release, only one Operator Bundle has been confirmed.

The Task Force One Pack comes with three unique Operator skins for Riggs, Petrova, and Jackson. Each comes with its own original design fit for a distinct theater of war.

Currently, the only way to access the Task Force One Pack is by purchasing the Ultimate Edition of Cod Vanguard. There’s no telling if this bundle will be available to purchase separately down the line.