Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific map & Vanguard Season 1 officially delayed

Call of Duty’s developers have officially delayed the launch of Warzone’s Pacific map and Vanguard Season 1 by one week, according to a tweet posted on November 19.

For over 600 days, Warzone players have dropped into the chaos of Verdansk for season upon season — spanning both Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War. Now, with Vanguard’s release, many have turned their eyes to a new, exotic map: Pacific, Caldera.

But that eager anticipation for a new Warzone environment is put on hold, as the devs revealed that things are delayed.

Instead of being able to jump into Pacific and Vanguard Season 1 on December 2, the studios expect the new elements to be available to everyone on December 9 instead.

Warzone Pacific & Vanguard Season 1 delayed

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021

Thus far, the only information we have is the tweet shared above. In it, CoD explains that Vanguard and Warzone’s integrated Season 1 will go live on December 8.

While the Battle Pass and new multiplayer season are expected to go live on that date, Warzone will only be available to Vanguard players for private access. The next day, December 9, the free-to-play game’s Pacific offerings will be made available to all.

Warzone players disappointed by Pacific’s delay

……….. — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) November 19, 2021

As of yet, the developers have not revealed why the launches are postponed and details remain murky. Considering how chaotic the Black Ops Cold War integration was, no one would have been surprised if this new, bigger change got off to a rocky start as well.

Still, few expected a delay and streamers like FaZe Swagg are already responding with… a lack of enthusiasm. The Warzone pro reacted to the news with a bunch of dots, suggesting some semblance of speechless sorrow.

We will update whenever news comes to light, particularly if there are any further delays. But, for now at least, players can go ahead and move the circle in their calendar one week forward.