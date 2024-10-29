Black Ops 6 lets you fly around Warzone’s upcoming Avalon map already

Although never officially announced, teasers and leaks for a new Warzone map named ‘Avalon’ have been popping up for months. Now, with the release of Black Ops 6, players have got their best look yet at the upcoming battle royale map.

Avalon was first spotted in a teaser on Rebirth Island, as references to the name and a map of the area were seen as part of the first BO6 reveal challenges. Then, players quickly realized that the Training Course in the BO6 beta, which also happens to be the Protocol map, took place on one of the new map’s islands.

But following the full launch of Black Ops 6, fans can get their clearest look yet at Avalon, as it’s actually rendered in one of the 16 multiplayer maps.

As discovered by ‘Lightsfire,’ if you fire up a Private Match on Lowtown and use the Codcaster setting, you can fly out of bounds and begin exploring the rumored Warzone map.

Although it doesn’t have the level of detail and textures you’d expect from the final map, you can float around and view the layouts of all the different POIs. This includes areas that will be familiar to fans, from Firing Range and Hacienda from Black Ops 1 and 4 respectively, to fellow Black Ops 6 map Skyline.

After trying this out for ourselves, Avalon is absolutely huge, with plenty of different large POIs and leagues of green space between them. There’s also a lot of water, especially towards the bottom of the map, which could make for some interesting final circles. Of course, though, there’s every chance the devs could make some changes before it’s officially released.

Reddit user ‘Dull-Caterpillar3153’ even created a map of Avalon with names for each location based on their appearance or previous names as multiplayer maps. Although this is just a fanmade map, it lines up with the layout we’ve seen in-game.

When the teasers for Avalon first appeared, many had hoped that it would be the new Warzone map that arrives when Black Ops 6 integrates in Season 1.

However, the reveal of Area 99 and news that the OG Verdansk will be returning early in 2025 has made it clear that Avalon won’t arrive anytime soon.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, this means it will be the new battle royale map for COD 2025, which will reportedly also bring back a number of iconic BO2 maps and stick with the new omnimovement system.