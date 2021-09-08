When is anti-cheat coming to Warzone?

After an endless outcry from the community, Call of Duty: Warzone is finally getting its very own anti-cheat, but when are the devs planning on releasing the new system?

Cheaters are always a problem for any multiplayer FPS title, but it has become particularly rampant in Warzone.

With countless players abusing third-party software to gain an advantage over their opponents, it’s rare to not encounter a hacker in every other match.

As a result, huge streamers and content creators have been leaving the title to play other BRs, including Apex Legends and Fortnite. They claim nothing is being done to fix the issue that has been getting worse and worse since the game’s release.

Advertisement

Well, after months of waiting, Raven Software finally revealed that a brand new anti-cheat is being developed – but when is it going to arrive?

How will Warzone’s new anti-cheat work?

At some point after the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard on November 5, 2021, Warzone will be receiving a brand new map and anti-cheat system.

In a recent blog post, Raven Software revealed that they’re putting the system through its final paces and comprehensively testing it so it’s ready for the title’s integration with Vanguard.

“Warzone’s Pacific map will launch with a brand-new, multifaceted anti-cheat system for PC,” they explained. “Raven is currently putting the system through its final paces and comprehensively testing it, so we are excited to have it ready on day one”.

Advertisement

While we haven’t been given any specific details on how this new system works, it’s obvious the devs are confident that this will be the anti-cheat to put Warzone back in the right direction.

What’s the release date for Warzone’s new anti-cheat?

Although the release date of Vanguard has been confirmed, Raven is yet to reveal the date that the new title will be integrated into Warzone. However, they have confirmed that the major update is scheduled for “later this year”.

Alongside the arrival of a new map, this will also mark the addition of the multifaceted anti-cheat system they’ve been developing.

Read More: Scump mindblown after winning Warzone 1v1 against insane speed hacker

The question is, will it be enough to clamp down on the ever-growing amount of hackers in the Warzone player base? Only time will tell, but for now, it’s just a case of waiting for the official integration date.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.