Warzone anti-cheat confirmed with CoD: Vanguard integration

With the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard, it has been confirmed that the game will be arriving with an anti-cheat system that will also be integrated into Warzone.

Hacking has been one of the main talking points in Warzone ever since it launched. Despite numerous ban waves, the problem has continued to grow, with wallhacks and aimbots regularly running riot in Verdansk.

Players have called for an anti-cheat system constantly, with top Warzone pros and streamers reaching the end of their tethers with the hacking issue and CDL legend Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter saying that the problem could effectively “ruin” the Challengers scene.

Advertisement

Now, every Call of Duty player’s dream has been answered, and it looks like we could be set for a much-improved Warzone experience.

With the Vanguard reveal, we’ve found a whole bunch of new information about the game, including the fact there will be 16 6v6 multiplayer maps at launch, some interesting campaign details, and that it will use the popular Modern Warfare and Warzone engine.

Perhaps most important of all, though, especially for Warzone fans, is that an anti-cheat system is finally arriving.

The developers have confirmed that a new anti-cheat system will be launched alongside the new Warzone experience, with the map slated to arrive in-game “later this year.”

Advertisement

This will be sweet music to the ears of avid Warzone players who have found themselves growing increasingly frustrated with the hacking situation.

While there’s no date yet set in stone for the arrival of anti-cheat and the new Warzone experience, we would expect it to arrive not long after the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.