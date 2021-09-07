Every CoD Vanguard map & mode: Patrol playlist, Champions Hill, more

With every new Call of Duty title comes a set of new maps and modes. Before Vanguard arrives, here’s an early rundown on every confirmed addition on the way.

This year’s CoD is almost upon us but thanks to some early intel from Vanguard’s Beta, we already have a good idea of what maps and modes we can expect in the full release.

From familiar playlists to innovative new modes, enormous battlegrounds to smaller chaotic maps, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a complete overview of every confirmed map and mode coming in CoD Vanguard.

Every game mode in CoD Vanguard

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch has been a staple since the early days of CoD so it’s no surprise to see it return in Vanguard. Kills are all that matter in this mode as the first team to reach the required number wins the map.

Domination

Three flags are scattered across the map and it’s your job to maintain control of them in Domination. The more flags you have under control at any given time, the faster your team’s score will grow.

Kill Confirmed

Dog tags are all-important in Kill Confirmed. After wiping out your target, be sure to run over their body and pick up their dog tags, otherwise your kill won’t count for a point.

Remember you can also negate enemy scores by recovering tags from your fallen allies as well.

Patrol

Patrol is a new mode in Vanguard that features a single moving objective. Teams battle for control over a small zone that’s constantly floating around the map.

Champions Hill

Champions Hill drops players into a round-based elimination mode. All teams start with a set number of lives and it’s your goal to outlast the opposition while rotating through various maps.

Between certain rounds you’ll have the opportunity to buy upgrades and get your squad kitted out with better weapons, armor, and even killstreaks.

Champions Hill can be played in Duos or Trios for the time being.

Every map in CoD Vanguard

Gavutu

Gavutu is a medium-sized map set along a yet unknown coastline. The main feature of this map is a dilapidated ship in the center, one that players can interact with to block off certain sightlines and gain not just the high ground but mid-map control.

Hotel Royal

Hotel Royal drops players on a rooftop in Paris as the war tears the city apart. It’s another medium-sized map with a standard three-lane design. Though Hotel Royal comes with a unique emphasis on elevation.

The map features a number of breakable elements, allowing teams to destroy glass panels and drop in on unsuspecting targets, for instance.

Red Star

Red Star is a large, snowy map in Vanguard set among the war-torn Stalingrad. Various buildings are scattered throughout providing a mix of indoor and outdoor gunfights.

Eagle’s Nest

Eagle’s Nest is the smallest map in Vanguard for the time being. While it boasts a three-lane design, external lanes are merely small flank routes for the main, indoor battle.

You can sprint across to the opposing spawn in barely a few seconds so expect chaos every time you load into Eagle’s Nest.

Champions Hill

Champions Hill also comes with its own unique layouts in Vanguard. The new mode features a central hub with various Buy Stations scattered throughout. Though all separate arenas stem from this midpoint.

Each stage is its own small map designed for tight-knit gunfights.