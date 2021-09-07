All CoD Vanguard weapons confirmed: Warzone & multiplayer guns

With CoD Vanguard taking us back to World War II, classic weapons are back in focus for this year’s release. Before the new title arrives, get up to speed with the weapons you’ll be using across multiplayer and Warzone.
After a few years with modern weaponry in hand, we’re heading back to the 1940s. With a focus on the WWII era once again, players will be dropping into battle with timely guns to match the period.
While some of these weapons may be familiar to CoD veterans, there are a few new additions to be excited about as well.
Advertisement
Before Vanguard takes over for the next year, here’s a complete overview of every confirmed weapon for the upcoming title.
CoD: Vanguard weapons
With multiplayer’s Beta going live and the official reveal made during a September 7 live stream, we now know which guns are coming to Vanguard (and, with November integration, Warzone).
Here are the guns we should see in CoD Vanguard and Warzone once players can get into the Beta and start trying things out.
Vanguard Primary Weapons
All Vanguard Assault Rifles (ARs)
- STG44
- BAR
- ITRA Burst
- NZ-41
- Volk
All Vanguard Submachine Guns (SMGs)
- MP40
- Sten
- M1928
All Vanguard Shotguns
- Auto-Loading shotgun
- Revolving Shotgun
All Vanguard Light Machine Guns (LMGs)
- DP27
- MG42
- Bren
All Vanguard Marksman Rifles
- M1 Garand
All Vanguard Snipers
- 3-Line Rifle
- Kar98k
Vanguard Secondary Weapons
- Pistols
- Machine Pistol
- 1911
- RMC-30
- Snipers
- Kar98K
- 3 Line Rifle
- Mosin-Nagant
- Melee
- Combat Knife
Predicted weapons
Obviously, more guns can be expected in Vanguard and Warzone as more information about the game is revealed. So here are some of the other guns we think may be entering the fray, either based on earlier titles like 2018’s World War II.
Advertisement
- M1941
- Gewehr 43
- Grease Gun
- Waffe 28
- Springfield M1903
- Lee Enfield
- Double-Barrelled Shotgun
- Fedorov Avtomat
- Type 100
- PPSH
- Type 96
It is worth remembering, however, that any Vanguard weapons will also arrive in Warzone when the new battle royale experience takes over Verdansk.
Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, with preorders already live.
As these weapons were all available throughout Vanguard’s Beta, it’s safe to assume plenty more are on the way.
- Read More: New Vanguard Patrol mode explained
We’ll keep you updated right here with all the new additions as we approach the launch of Vanguard.