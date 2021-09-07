All CoD Vanguard weapons confirmed: Warzone & multiplayer guns

With CoD Vanguard taking us back to World War II, classic weapons are back in focus for this year’s release. Before the new title arrives, get up to speed with the weapons you’ll be using across multiplayer and Warzone.

After a few years with modern weaponry in hand, we’re heading back to the 1940s. With a focus on the WWII era once again, players will be dropping into battle with timely guns to match the period.

While some of these weapons may be familiar to CoD veterans, there are a few new additions to be excited about as well.

Before Vanguard takes over for the next year, here’s a complete overview of every confirmed weapon for the upcoming title.

CoD: Vanguard weapons

With multiplayer’s Beta going live and the official reveal made during a September 7 live stream, we now know which guns are coming to Vanguard (and, with November integration, Warzone).

Here are the guns we should see in CoD Vanguard and Warzone once players can get into the Beta and start trying things out.

Vanguard Primary Weapons

All Vanguard Assault Rifles (ARs)

STG44

BAR

ITRA Burst

NZ-41

Volk

All Vanguard Submachine Guns (SMGs)

MP40

Sten

M1928

All Vanguard Shotguns

Auto-Loading shotgun

Revolving Shotgun

All Vanguard Light Machine Guns (LMGs)

DP27

MG42

Bren

All Vanguard Marksman Rifles

M1 Garand

All Vanguard Snipers

3-Line Rifle

Kar98k

Vanguard Secondary Weapons

Predicted weapons

Obviously, more guns can be expected in Vanguard and Warzone as more information about the game is revealed. So here are some of the other guns we think may be entering the fray, either based on earlier titles like 2018’s World War II.

M1941

Gewehr 43

Grease Gun

Waffe 28

Springfield M1903

Lee Enfield

Double-Barrelled Shotgun

Fedorov Avtomat

Type 100

PPSH

Type 96

It is worth remembering, however, that any Vanguard weapons will also arrive in Warzone when the new battle royale experience takes over Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, with preorders already live.

As these weapons were all available throughout Vanguard’s Beta, it’s safe to assume plenty more are on the way.

We’ll keep you updated right here with all the new additions as we approach the launch of Vanguard.