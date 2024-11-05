Black Ops 6 fans are all asking the same questions after Season 1 maps reveal

Black Ops 6 fans are all asking similar questions after the new maps for Season 1 were revealed as they’re still desperate for more.

The release of Black Ops 6 has been met with wide-ranging praise from COD fans. Many longtime Call of Duty players have fallen in love with the new omnimovement, as well as the return to the classic prestige system.

However, there are a few complaints on the multiplayer side. The biggest of which revolves around maps. A few of the new virtual battlefields have been called the “worst ever” for spawn trapping, and it’s been the only real negative for the new game.

Season 1 is just around the corner and will be bringing a handful of new maps for fans to play. These are Extraction, Heirloom, and Hideout. The first look at the new maps has brought positive responses from fans, but many are asking the same question.

“Why does it feel like 90% of the maps in the base game and now in S1 are just locations plucked out of the new Warzone map?” commented Redditor Mahoganychicken. “I feel like this has been the case since MW19 introduced Warzone. On their end it does save development time,” one fan answered.

If you missed the leaks of Warzone’s new Avalon map, these locations look like POIs that are set to be a part of that.

Others are just wanting to see some classic Black Ops maps that have also been spotted in those leaks.

“Where are Yemen and Firing Range?” one asked. “What about firing range and Yemen? When do those drop?” another questioned.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 1 drops on November 14, so we don’t have a long wait for these maps. Hopefully, they’ll go some way to sprucing up the map pool.