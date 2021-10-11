New Call of Duty Vanguard Campaign trailer reveals characters, missions, more

Call of Duty Vanguard is just around the corner and the Campaign trailer has finally dropped revealing characters, missions, and more.

Vanguard is set to release on November 5, 2021, but, while we wait for the game to come out, Activision is giving us a peek of what’s to come.

The Campaign mode has been a huge part of the Call of Duty franchise and Sledgehammer Games are looking to deliver.

By giving fans a hint at what’s to come, we now know some of the characters, missions, and locations you’ll take on. Here’s a look at the new campaign trailer and everything you need to know.

CoD: Vanguard Campaign trailer

CoD: Vanguard reveals Campaign characters

From the trailer, we can see tons of different people that are part of Task Force One and put on display throughout the World War II theme.

Thanks to a post from Call of Duty, we have an in-depth look at each of the characters and learn some of Task Force One’s history.

Sergeant Arthur Kingsley

The leader and “Heart of Task Force One” Arthur Kingsley seems to be the main character throughout the campaign.

He studied at Oxford and carries a great mind on his shoulders which he uses to complete missions. Kingsley is a great leader looking to fight against the Nazis.

Lieutenant Polina Petrova

An old friend from Warzone, Polina Petrova, “the infamous Lady Nightingale,” is the sharpshooter of the group.

Although she isn’t a soldier by choice, that doesn’t mean she isn’t one of the deadliest characters Call of Duty has ever seen.

Private Lucas Riggs

The man who handles the explosives, Lucas Riggs, loves to make things go boom.

When he’s not on the battlefield Riggs enjoys collecting wool from his sheep farm back in Australia. He’s here to represent Australians and what they can do.

Lieutenant 1st Class Wade Jackson

Every great unit needs a pilot and that’s where Wade Jackson fits in. The former dive bomber believes he can solve any issues that arise.

However, you’ll want to listen to Jackson as he will not hesitate to leave you in the dust if you aren’t competent.

Sergeant Richard Webb

Richard Webb is the next man up in Task Force One. The Sergeant is Kingsley’s right-hand man and friend.

Webb is determined to make anything work even if there’s no way it can, but he always has a backup plan just in case.

SS Oberst-Gruppenführer Hermann Wenzel Freisinger

The main villain is Oberst-Gruppenführer Hermann Wenzel Freisinger. He’s the chief interrogator of the SS and the secret architect of the mysterious Project Phoenix.

Freisinger is ruthless, charismatic, and willing to sacrificing anything to make sure that Project Phoenix is a success.

These were all the details Activision gave for the Vanguard Campaign, but they said to check back in the upcoming weeks for more intel on the game and Zombies.

CoD: Vanguard reveals Campaign mission

Throughout the trailer, we can see various locations that you’ll be taking on while completing the campaign. Some of the most noticeable ones feature Kinglsey drowning in the ocean (which is rumored to be a D-Day mission).

The scene with the paratrooper drowning is the Kingsley D-Day mission that I described a couple of months ago with the burning windmill etc. 🙂 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 11, 2021

We can also see a jungle-like location that looks similar to the Warzone map coming later this year. There appears to be another mission where the characters are captured by Freisinger and must fight their way back.

It is unclear which character you’ll be playing as but one thing is certain, you’re going to be working to stop Project Phoenix from taking off. The Campaign is loaded with tons of Nazi-infested battlegrounds, deserts, and more.