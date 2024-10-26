Call of Duty Black Ops 6 complete mission list: All campaign missions

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is finally here, and that means we’ve got a brand-new single-player campaign to sink our teeth into. So, here’s a list of every mission you’ll have to play to complete it.

Whenever a new Call of Duty releases, players have plenty of options. Do they jump into multiplayer and start that prestige grind or try and knock out the campaign first so they can get to grips with everything new to the game without much pressure?

Article continues after ad

The previous title – Modern Warfare 3 (2023) – may have put some COD fans off jumping into the campaign. It wasn’t great at all. However, Black Ops 6 completely changes that and it’s a fine return to form for the single-player grind.

Of course, you’ll see Frank Woods, Russel Adler, and Harrow all in the campaign, but there is a new crew too. So, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Article continues after ad

How many missions are there in Black Ops 6 campaign?

In total, the Black Ops 6 campaign has 11 missions. These consist of a few classic CoD-style all-guns blazing jobs, as well as the ability to sink into the shadows and do things with a bit more stealth about you.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto The mission board is how you navigate Black Ops 6′ campaign

Black Ops 6 campaign mission list

There are no spoilers in the mission names, so if you haven’t dove in yet, don’t worry.

Here is a list of every mission in Black Ops 6’s campaign.

Bishop Takes Rook

Blood Feud

Most Wanted

Hunting Season

The Cradle

Emergence

High Rollers

Ground Control

Under The Radar

Separation Anxiety

Checkmate

All side missions in Black Ops 6 campaign

There are a number of ‘side’ missions that take place in The Rook – the ex-KGB safehouse that your new team is based out of.

In these, you will get short cut-scenes before having the ability to use the upgrade benches – both for weapons and character perks. These all have The Rook in the name too.

Article continues after ad

The names of these missions are:

The Rook: Arrival

The Rook: Assemble

The Rook: Reunion

The Rook: Reconciliation

The Rook: Recovery

With this being a Black Ops campaign, there are plenty of secrets too – with the majority of them revolving around The Rook safehouse.

Article continues after ad

This includes the KGB puzzle, which will net you a weapon blueprint for a knife and $1000 to use on upgrades. It is absolutely worthwhile.