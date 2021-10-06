Best CoD: Vanguard settings for FPS, visibility, performance on PC & console

The best CoD Vanguard graphics settings will give you a huge advantage in multiplayer, especially when they increase your FPS and visibility.
Finding the best CoD Vanguard graphics settings is incredibly important. Not only will they enable you to increase your FPS, but they can also drastically improve visibility.
While every player has their own personal preferences, the best Vanguard graphics settings can greatly level up your gameplay.
Whether you’re looking to get the best performance or just wish to improve your KD, then adjusting your Vanguard graphics settings is imperative.
By utilizing the best Vanguard FOV settings, weapons, and graphics settings, you’ll be able to dominate the game’s competition in no time.
Best Vanguard PC settings for visibility & performance
The best CoD Vanguard graphics settings for PC are those that boost the game’s FPS settings, while also giving you great visibility. If you’re having trouble spotting enemies in Vanguard’s multiplayer maps, then lowering various lighting effects, shadows, and overall level detail can greatly improve your ability to spot enemy players.
There are a lot more options to adjust in the PC version of Vanguard, so be sure to tweak these options and tailor them to your own preferences. Once you’ve used these best Vanguard graphics settings, be sure to adjust your FOV to see how everything looks.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Your primary gaming monitor
- Refresh Rate: Monitor’s refresh rate
- Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Off
- Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Monitor’s refresh rate
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Display Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Focused Mode: Off
- Focused Mode Opacity: 0
- Display Adapter: Your graphics card
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
Quality
- Render Resolution: 100
- VRAM Usage Target: 80%
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium
- Particle Quality Level: Low
- Particle Resolution: Low
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Off
- Tesselation: Off
- Level of Detail: Low
- Level of Detail Distance Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality Level: Low
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Sun Shadow Cascades: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Off
- Spot Cache Size: Off
- Cache Sun Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Particle Lighting: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- GTAO: Low
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
Post Processing Effects
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Filmic Strength: 0
Gameplay
- Field of View: 100-105
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Camera Movement: Least
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Best Vanguard console settings
The best Vanguard console settings also lower the graphics and visual clutter of the game, improving visibility on darker maps.
While the adjustable options on offer may be significantly lower than those seen on PC, there are a few things you can do to get the best advantage on Xbox and PlayStation.
Graphics
- Camera Movement: Least
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- On-demand Texture streaming: On
So, there you have it, the best Vanguard settings for PC and console. While changing these options won’t instantly increase your in-game performance, they will help give you a noticeable advantage in the long run.
We’ll be updating this list once Vanguard releases, so make sure you check back here on launch day.
If you’re looking to find the best guns in Vanguard, then be sure to check out our weapon guides ahead of the game’s official release:
