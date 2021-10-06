Best CoD: Vanguard settings for FPS, visibility, performance on PC & console

The best CoD Vanguard graphics settings will give you a huge advantage in multiplayer, especially when they increase your FPS and visibility.

Finding the best CoD Vanguard graphics settings is incredibly important. Not only will they enable you to increase your FPS, but they can also drastically improve visibility.

While every player has their own personal preferences, the best Vanguard graphics settings can greatly level up your gameplay.

Whether you’re looking to get the best performance or just wish to improve your KD, then adjusting your Vanguard graphics settings is imperative.

By utilizing the best Vanguard FOV settings, weapons, and graphics settings, you’ll be able to dominate the game’s competition in no time.

Best Vanguard PC settings for visibility & performance

The best CoD Vanguard graphics settings for PC are those that boost the game’s FPS settings, while also giving you great visibility. If you’re having trouble spotting enemies in Vanguard’s multiplayer maps, then lowering various lighting effects, shadows, and overall level detail can greatly improve your ability to spot enemy players.

There are a lot more options to adjust in the PC version of Vanguard, so be sure to tweak these options and tailor them to your own preferences. Once you’ve used these best Vanguard graphics settings, be sure to adjust your FOV to see how everything looks.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Monitor: Your primary gaming monitor

Refresh Rate: Monitor’s refresh rate

Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Off

Framerate Limit: Custom

Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Monitor’s refresh rate

Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Display Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Focused Mode: Off

Focused Mode Opacity: 0

Display Adapter: Your graphics card

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Quality

Render Resolution: 100

VRAM Usage Target: 80%

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Particle Quality Level: Low

Particle Resolution: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Off

Tesselation: Off

Level of Detail: Low

Level of Detail Distance Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality Level: Low

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Sun Shadow Cascades: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: Off

Spot Cache Size: Off

Cache Sun Shadows: Off

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Particle Lighting: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

GTAO: Low

Screen Space Reflection: Low

Post Processing Effects

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Filmic Strength: 0

Gameplay

Field of View: 100-105

ADS Field of View: Affected

Camera Movement: Least

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Best Vanguard console settings

The best Vanguard console settings also lower the graphics and visual clutter of the game, improving visibility on darker maps.

While the adjustable options on offer may be significantly lower than those seen on PC, there are a few things you can do to get the best advantage on Xbox and PlayStation.

Graphics

Camera Movement: Least

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

On-demand Texture streaming: On

So, there you have it, the best Vanguard settings for PC and console. While changing these options won’t instantly increase your in-game performance, they will help give you a noticeable advantage in the long run.

We’ll be updating this list once Vanguard releases, so make sure you check back here on launch day.

If you’re looking to find the best guns in Vanguard, then be sure to check out our weapon guides ahead of the game’s official release:

