All Perks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Juggernog, PHD Flopper, more

With Zombies returning in Modern Warfare 3, albeit in a more expansive mode rather than the round-based structure, many of the series’ classic Perks are returning alongside it. Here’s a look at every confirmed Perk thus far.

While historically, Zombies has largely been exclusive to Treyarch-led CoD titles, that isn’t the case here with 2023’s release. Assisting Infinity Ward and the dozen other teams working on CoD each year, Treyarch’s iconic undead experience is back in Modern Warfare 3, with more of an open-ended twist.

Rather than fending off rounds of enemies, players now have all sorts of objectives to complete in a vast open map. Though that doesn’t mean some staples aren’t returning for the revamped mode.

Perk machines are back once again in MW3 and here’s a look at all of the confirmed Perks we know about thus far.

Activision Zombies in MW3 is a vastly different experience to what we first discovered in World at War.

All confirmed Perks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Thus far, only two Perks have been formally announced for Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode. Both Juggernog and PHD Flopper were locked in online ahead of the game’s full release.

As usual, players can grab Juggernog for an added health bonus when fending off undead hordes. While PHD Flopper can work in a number of unique ways, either by disabling fall damage, making you immune to explosives, giving you an explosive effect upon dolphin diving, or a combination of the three.

Beyond the two confirmed Perks listed above, we’re sure to see plenty more once players get their hands on the full game in the coming hours. From Double Tap to Mule Kick, it’s anyone’s guess what else might be available in MW3’s iteration of the undead game mode.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here as further details emerge regarding the Perks in MW3’s Zombies mode.