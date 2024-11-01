This Black Ops 6 challenge is so hard to complete players can’t believe it’s real

Black Ops 6 players are at a loss with one multiplayer challenge, claiming that it is impossible to complete due to the size of the game’s maps.

At the end of October, Black Ops 6 finally launched and took the annual COD cycle baton from Modern Warfare 3. The new game has been met with plenty of praise from fans, with many calling it the best COD title in years.

However, while they have been enjoying the new omnimovement and single-player campaign, it hasn’t been totally smooth sailing on the multiplayer front. Many players have complained about the maps being the “worst ever” for spawn trapping, while others are frustrated by the level and weapon grind.

Article continues after ad

The maps are seemingly causing problems for one of Black Ops 6’s unlocks as well. A number of players have pointed out that the Squint Test Calling Card requires you to earn a Moonshot Medal by killing an enemy that is 250m or more away.

Article continues after ad

That is a struggle given how small the maps are. “I went into private games to test it out and found that from the pool side of vault to the spawn is 122ish meters,” one fan pointed out. “I feel like all the maps are way too cramped to get that lol,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Another claimed that the challenge is “glitched” and can actually be achieved with kills over 100 meters. “You can get it with a spring mine kill when spawns switch,” one commented with others chiming in that they’ve managed to unlock it. “I got this somehow,” another said.

Others suggested that the devs either “forgot” about a “scrapped” mode or they haven’t added it yet. “That and the “Destroy Vehicles” makes me suspect there is a potential combined arms mode,” another pointed out.