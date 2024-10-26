Black Ops 6 fans in love with “best ever” camo system already

Black Ops 6 fans are already raving about the new camo progression system in multiplayer, with some calling it the “best” they’ve ever used.

Over the years, Call of Duty has tried to reinvent a few multiplayer staples. Create-A-Class has undergone a few different iterations—we are still missing Pick 10, mind – and so have Field Upgrades, Perks, and so on.

Unlocking weapon camos has also gone through a few changes. Initially, it was all about headshots, then it became about grinding out different weapon types and challenges.

With Black Ops 6 returning to the classic CoD vibes, the original way of unlocking skins—racking up headshots—is back as the main focus, and players are already quite pleased with that.

“Black Ops 6 has the best Camo progression I’ve ever experienced,” Redditor ObligatoryNameee said. “This game it’s incredible, 100 head shots no worries, and then some unique challenges. It feels great, moves really quickly, which means I get to use more weapons and actually enjoy myself,” the Redditor added, claiming it was a “misery” in previous games.

“It’s almost like going back to what made COD great back in the day is a good idea. Can’t believe it took them this long to realize,” one player agreed. “After doing the Damascus grind this one is a walk in the park, it’s kind of refreshing lol,” another added.

Another fan, JazzlikeJackfruit372, noted that the new system is “way easier” when compared to Cold War in particular.

With it being Call of Duty, some fans aren’t totally in love. The critics would like some tweaks – mainly for melee weapons.

“I think some need to be changed. No reason to have 100 headshots for pistols. Also, the triple kills and bloodthirsties for the knife and bat are pure torture especially since the bat takes two hits to kill,” one suggested.

If you’re already seeing players with the gold XM4 and Jackal, that’s because they’re the go-to guns right now. So, make sure you’re following suit.