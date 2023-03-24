How to watch CDL Major 4 qualifiers: Stream, schedule, teams

Call of Duty League Major 4 is almost upon us, but first, the 12 teams need to take to battle in their qualifier matches to determine their seeding for the penultimate LAN Major before the CDL Championship.

Major 3 was huge for the CDL, with CoD esports’ highest peak viewership to date as OpTic Texas almost made the loser’s bracket run of the century, only losing out in the grand final to an unstoppable Toronto Ultra side.

Just three weeks later, the teams are back in action for Major 4 qualifiers, and now really is crunch time as teams need to fight to make it to the CDL Championship weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know in the lead-up to the matches.

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers stream

Despite negotiations occurring with the Call of Duty League to make league matches exclusive on YouTube, Major 4 looks set to remain on Twitch, much to fans’ delight.

As always, the matches will be streamed on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, embedded above, starting from Friday, March 31.

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers schedule

With three weeks of qualifiers before the LAN Major takes place in Columbus, OH, here’s the full schedule of matches:

Week 1

Date Match PDT EDT GMT Friday, March 31 Boston Breach vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Friday, March 31 LA Thieves vs London Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Friday, March 31 Atlanta FaZe vs New York Subliners 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, April 1 Minnesota Røkkr vs Florida Mutineers 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Saturday, April 1 Boston Breach vs Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Saturday, April 1 LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Røkkr 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, April 1 LA Thieves vs Seattle Surge 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sunday, April 2 Toronto Ultra vs Seattle Surge 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sunday, April 2 London Royal Ravens vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sunday, April 2 Florida Mutineers vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 2

Date Match PDT EDT GMT Friday, April 7 Boston Breach vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Friday, April 7 Florida Mutineers vs Seattle Surge 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Friday, April 7 New York Subliners vs Minnesota Røkkr 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, April 8 London Royal Ravens vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Saturday, April 8 LA Guerrillas vs LA Thieves 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Saturday, April 8 New York Subliners vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, April 8 Atlanta FaZe vs Toronto Ultra 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sunday, April 9 Vegas Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sunday, April 9 Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sunday, April 9 LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 3

Date Match PDT EDT GMT Friday, April 14 Toronto Ultra vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Friday, April 14 LA Guerrillas vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Friday, April 14 Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Røkkr 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, April 15 London Royal Ravens vs New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Saturday, April 15 Florida Mutineers vs Vegas Legion 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Saturday, April 15 Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, April 15 Seattle Surge vs Atlanta FaZe 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sunday, April 16 Seattle Surge vs LA Guerrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sunday, April 16 Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Thieves 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sunday, April 16 New York Subliners vs Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

CDL Major 4 qualifier teams

With some roster changes and releases occurring between Majors 3 and 4, here’s how the teams look heading into the latter stages of the season. Note that the ‘TBA’ player in London Royal Ravens’ roster is expected to be Challengers call-up Uli.

Team Players Substitute(s) Atlanta FaZe SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium Classic Boston Breach Beans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening — Florida Mutineers Brack, Havok, FeLo, Capsidal Vikul London Royal Ravens Skrapz, Asim, Nastie, TBA — LA Guerrillas Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed Spart LA Thieves Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah — Minnesota Røkkr Bance, Cammy, Attach, Afro ReeaL New York Subliners HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz WarDy OpTic Texas Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty iLLeY Seattle Surge Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack — Toronto Ultra Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX — Vegas Legion Clayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly —

Make sure to tune into the qualifier matches to see which teams come out on top starting from Friday, March 31!