How to watch CDL Major 4 qualifiers: Stream, schedule, teams

Call of Duty League
Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers logo on black backgroundCall of Duty League

Call of Duty League Major 4 is almost upon us, but first, the 12 teams need to take to battle in their qualifier matches to determine their seeding for the penultimate LAN Major before the CDL Championship.

Major 3 was huge for the CDL, with CoD esports’ highest peak viewership to date as OpTic Texas almost made the loser’s bracket run of the century, only losing out in the grand final to an unstoppable Toronto Ultra side.

Just three weeks later, the teams are back in action for Major 4 qualifiers, and now really is crunch time as teams need to fight to make it to the CDL Championship weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know in the lead-up to the matches.

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers stream

Despite negotiations occurring with the Call of Duty League to make league matches exclusive on YouTube, Major 4 looks set to remain on Twitch, much to fans’ delight.

As always, the matches will be streamed on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, embedded above, starting from Friday, March 31.

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers schedule

With three weeks of qualifiers before the LAN Major takes place in Columbus, OH, here’s the full schedule of matches:

Week 1

DateMatchPDTEDTGMT
Friday, March 31Boston Breach vs Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Friday, March 31LA Thieves vs London Royal Ravens1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Friday, March 31Atlanta FaZe vs New York Subliners3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, April 1Minnesota Røkkr vs Florida Mutineers12 PM3 PM8 PM
Saturday, April 1Boston Breach vs Toronto Ultra1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Saturday, April 1LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Røkkr3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, April 1LA Thieves vs Seattle Surge4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sunday, April 2Toronto Ultra vs Seattle Surge12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sunday, April 2London Royal Ravens vs OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sunday, April 2Florida Mutineers vs Atlanta FaZe3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 2

DateMatchPDTEDTGMT
Friday, April 7Boston Breach vs London Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Friday, April 7Florida Mutineers vs Seattle Surge1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Friday, April 7New York Subliners vs Minnesota Røkkr3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, April 8London Royal Ravens vs Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Saturday, April 8LA Guerrillas vs LA Thieves1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Saturday, April 8New York Subliners vs OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, April 8Atlanta FaZe vs Toronto Ultra4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sunday, April 9Vegas Legion vs LA Guerrillas12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sunday, April 9Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sunday, April 9LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 3

DateMatchPDTEDTGMT
Friday, April 14Toronto Ultra vs Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Friday, April 14LA Guerrillas vs OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Friday, April 14Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Røkkr3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, April 15London Royal Ravens vs New York Subliners12 PM3 PM8 PM
Saturday, April 15Florida Mutineers vs Vegas Legion1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Saturday, April 15Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, April 15Seattle Surge vs Atlanta FaZe4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sunday, April 16Seattle Surge vs LA Guerrillas12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sunday, April 16Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Thieves1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sunday, April 16New York Subliners vs Boston Breach3 PM6 PM11 PM

CDL Major 4 qualifier teams

With some roster changes and releases occurring between Majors 3 and 4, here’s how the teams look heading into the latter stages of the season. Note that the ‘TBA’ player in London Royal Ravens’ roster is expected to be Challengers call-up Uli.

TeamPlayersSubstitute(s)
Atlanta FaZeSlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, CelliumClassic
Boston BreachBeans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening
Florida MutineersBrack, Havok, FeLo, CapsidalVikul
London Royal RavensSkrapz, Asim, Nastie, TBA
LA GuerrillasArcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, ExceedSpart
LA ThievesKenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah
Minnesota RøkkrBance, Cammy, Attach, AfroReeaL
New York SublinersHyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, SkyzWarDy
OpTic TexasHuke, Shotzzy, Dashy, GhostyiLLeY
Seattle SurgePred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack
Toronto UltraHicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX
Vegas LegionClayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly

Make sure to tune into the qualifier matches to see which teams come out on top starting from Friday, March 31!