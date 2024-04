How to watch CDL Major 3: Stream, qualifier schedule and more

Major 3 of the Call of Duty League 2024 season is just around the corner as online qualifiers for the tournament have begun. Here is everything fans need to know about the Major 3 schedule, steams, and how the qualifiers are shaking out.

Not much has changed in the CDL following the second major of the 2024 season, outside of a few roster rumblings. Atlanta FaZe are coming into the event hot after its trophy-winning run just under a month ago, and the Toronto Ultra are looking to capitalize on their hometown advantage to secure another Major title in 2024.

The online qualifiers for the Call of Duty competition start on April 12 and will conclude on May 12. This article will be updated with the qualified teams as well as match results during the CDL Major 3.

Contents:

CDL Major 3: Stream

The qualifier matches will be streamed live on the Call of Duty League YouTube Channel is embedded below.

CDL Major 3: Qualifier schedule and results

Week 1

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, April 12 Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Røkkr 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, April 12 LA Guerrillas vs Vegas Legion 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, April 13 LA Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, April 13 Boston Breach vs Miami Heretics 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, April 13 New York Subliners vs Minnesota Røkkr 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, April 14 Seattle Surge vs Carolina Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, April 14 Vegas Legion vs LA Thieves 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, April 14 OpTic Texas vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 2

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, April 19 Carolina Royal Ravens vs New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, April 19 Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, April 19 Miami Heretics vs Toronto Ultra 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, April 20 LA Thieves vs Miami Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, April 20 Vegas Legion vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, April 20 Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, April 21 Carolina Royal Ravens vs LA Gurrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, April 21 Boston Breach vs Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, April 21 Atlanta FaZe vs Toronto Ultra 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 3

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, April 26 LA Thieves vs Carolina Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, April 26 LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, April 27 Boston Breach vs LA Gurrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, April 27 Toronto Ultra vs Carolina Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, April 27 Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, April 28 Seattle Surge vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, April 28 OpTic Texas vs Miami Heretics 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, April 28 New York Subliners vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 4

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, May 3 Miami Heretics vs New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, May 3 OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, May 3 Vegas Legion vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, May 4 New York Subliners vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, May 4 Atlanta FaZe vs Carolina Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, May 4 LA Guerrillas vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, May 5 Miami Heretics vs Seattle Surge 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, May 5 Toronto Ultra vs Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, May 5 Boston Breach vs LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 5

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, May 10 Toronto Ultra vs Boston Breach 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, May 10 LA Thieves vs Seattle Surge 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, May 11 Boston Breach vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, May 11 Minnesota Røkkr vs Carolina Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, May 11 Seattle Surge vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, May 12 Miami Heretics vs LA Gurrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, May 12 Toronto Ultra vs New York Subliners 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, May 12 LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

CDL 3 Major: Standings

This table will be updated with the results of the qualifiers. The top eight teams will earn an upper-bracket seed at the CDL Major 3, which runs from May 16 – 19 in the Toronto Mattamy Athletic Centre, while the bottom four teams will be stuck in the lower bracket.

