Call of Duty League announce 2022 format: Schedule, LAN locations, more

The Call of Duty League has officially revealed news for the 2022 season. Heading into the Vanguard circuit, the CDL has released a preliminary schedule, LAN locations, and further details.

Call of Duty’s 2022 professional season is nearly upon us. The CDL released details for the new tour on December 16, walking fans through the kick-off date, LAN plans, and further details like game modes and tournaments.

Played on Call of Duty: Vanguard, the league finally addressed the question of third game mode and expectations for in-person play. Additionally, some novel tournaments are being introduced – including Pro-Am and Warzone events.

Here are all of the newly released details that fans should keep in mind as the CoD gears get churning.

Advertisement

CDL 2022: Schedule, LAN, and Champs

CDL 2022 details have been announced! 🔹 Kickoff Classic: 1/21-1/23

🔹 Opening Weekend: 2/4-2/6

🔹 Game Modes: HP, S&D, Control

🔹 Each of the 4 stage Majors will be played on LANhttps://t.co/wD92DgS06O — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) December 16, 2021

First things first, the new season will begin with the preseason Kick-Off Classic from January 21-23. Then, the year will officially begin with the 2022 Opening Weekend from February 4-6.

The regular season will be split into four stages, each lasting three weeks of online play and a one-week Major on LAN. The top eight squads will qualify for the Major, with the first one being hosted by OpTic Texas.

(In a since-deleted tweet, three other Major hosts were mentioned: Minnesota, Toronto, and New York.)

Similarly, only eight teams will qualify for Champs. But the playoff bracket will start with every qualified team in the winner’s bracket, so there will be no one-and-dones this season.

Advertisement

CDL 2022: Modes and new tournaments

We're BACK ❗ ✅ New Format

✅ New Events

✅ More LAN More intel on #CDL2022 here 🔗 https://t.co/y8pTdGlEda pic.twitter.com/znVyD5QBfh — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) December 16, 2021

The CDL has confirmed the three game modes that will be played this season: Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control. If you want further details on competitive restrictions and bans within these modes, check out the CDL 2022 ruleset.

Interestingly, two new mid-season tournaments are also being introduced alongside the typical All-Star action. This year, there will be a Pro-Am tournament and a Warzone event that features “pros, streamers, and other influencers” (per the CDL’s blog).