EsportsCall of Duty

How to watch Call of Duty Championship 2024: Stream, schedule, bracket, more

Jacob Hale
CDL Champs 2024 logoCall of Duty League

The crowning event of the Call of Duty League calendar, the CDL Championship is almost upon us, as the eight best COD teams in the world take to Allen, Texas, to fight for championship glory. Here are all the details you need to know.

Champs has always been the most prestigious event in Call of Duty esports. The way football players aspire to compete in the Super Bowl, or baseball players in the World Series, Champs is the one every COD competitor wants to win.

As well as featuring the biggest prize pool of any tournament in the season, winning a Champs ring etches your name in the Call of Duty history books forever.

Stream & dates

You can watch all the action from the COD Championship on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. We’ll be sure to embed the stream here once it’s live.

There will also be numerous co-streams, the most popular of which will be The Flank or Scump’s if you prefer to hear your favorite personalities’ insights over the games.

The tournament itself runs from Thursday, July 18 – Sunday, July 21.

Match schedule

The full match schedule for CDL Champs will be as follows. Since only eight teams are at the tournament, we only have the first day of matches set at the time of writing.

This will be updated daily with the upcoming matches.

Day 1 — Thursday, July 18

RoundMatchPSTESTBST
Winner’s Round 1Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners12 PM3 PM8 PM
Winner’s Round 1Miami Heretics vs Atlanta FaZe1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Winner’s Round 1LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra3 PM6 PM11 PM
Winner’s Round 1LA Guerrillas vs OpTic Texas4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM

Champs bracket

Here is the full bracket for CDL Champs 2024:

Call of Duty Championship 2024 Day 1 Round 1 bracketActivision
The CDL Championship bracket.

Teams at CDL Champs 2024

These are the teams playing at COD Champs. Las Vegas Legion, Carolina Royal Ravens, Minnesota Rokkr, and Boston Breach failed to qualify for the tournament and thus have already started their preparations for the Esports World Cup.

TeamPlayers
Atlanta FaZeSimp, aBeZy, Cellium, Drazah
Toronto UltraEnvoy, Scrap, Insight, CleanX
OpTic TexasPred, Kenny, Dashy, Shotzzy
New York SublinersSib, Skyz, HyDra, KiSMET
Seattle Surge04, Huke, Abuzah, Breszy
LA GuerrillasEstreal, Flames, Diamondcon, Fame
LA ThievesGhosty, JoeDeceives, Nastie,
Miami HereticsReeaL, Vikul, Lucky, Mettalz

Make sure to tune in when matches start on July 18, and don’t forget to check back here for the updated bracket, schedule, and more.

