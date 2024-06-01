CDL Major 4: How to watch, schedule, standings, more

The Major 4 qualifiers are underway, marking the last split of the 2024 CDL Regular Season. For teams who have been struggling through the year, this is their last chance at greatness.

The final major of the 2024 Call of Duty League regular season contains one month of matches, concluding with a LAN event. Teams who fail to qualify will get an early vacation, while the best of the best will get a slot at Champs, the culmination of the CDL season.

With a lot riding on these results, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the event including the schedule, matchups, how to watch, and standings.

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers: How to watch

The Call of Duty League matches are broadcast on YouTube, and you can catch all the action embedded below.

Be sure to check out the CDL’s YouTube account to catch previous matchups.

Additionally, co-streamers

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule

Week 1: May 31 – June 2

Date Match PST EST BST May 31 Toronto Ultra 2-3 Seattle Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM May 31 Boston Breach 2-3 Minnesota Røkkr 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM May 31 LA Guerrillas 3-2 Carolina Royal Ravens 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 1 LA Guerrillas vs LA Thieves 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 1 Toronto Ultra vs Vegas Legion 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 1 OpTic Texas vs Miami Heretics 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 1 New York Subliners vs Carolina Royal Ravens 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM June 2 Seattle Surge vs Minnesota Røkkr 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 2 LA Thieves vs Boston Breach 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 2 New York Subliners vs Atlanta FaZe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 2 OpTic Teax vs Vegas Legion 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM

Week 2: June 7 – June 9

Date Match PST EST BST June 7 Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 7 Minnesota Røkkr vs Miami Heretics 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 7 Atlanta FaZe vs Carolina Royal Ravens 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 8 Boston Breach vs Seattle Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 8 New York Subliners vs Vegas Legion 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 8 LA Thieves vs Carolina Royal Ravens 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 8 Miami Heretics vs LA Guerrillas 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM June 9 Atlanta FaZe vs LA Guerrillas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 9 Miami Heretics vs Toronto Ultra 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 9 Minnesota Røkkr vs OpTic Texas 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM

Week 3: June 14 – June 16

Date Match PST EST BST June 14 New York Subliners vs Minnesota Røkkr 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 14 Carolina Royal Ravens vs OpTic Texas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 14 Atlanta FaZe vs Boston Breach 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 15 Miami Heretics vs Carolina Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 15 Boston Breach vs LA Guerrillas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 15 Vegas Legion vs Seattle Surge 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 15 LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM June 16 Minnesota Røkkr vs Toronto Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 16 Atlanta FaZe vs LA Thieves 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 16 OpTic Texas vs New York Subliners 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 16 Las Vegas Legion vs LA Guerrillas 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM

Week 4: June 21 – June 23

Date Match PST EST BST June 21 Seattle Surge vs Miami Heretics 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 21 Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 21 LA Thieves vs Vegas Legion 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 22 Miami Heretics vs Atlanta FaZe 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 22 Seattle Surge vs LA Guerrillas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 22 Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM June 22 Minnesota Røkkr vs Vegas Legion 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM June 23 Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM June 23 Boston Breach vs Carolina Royal Ravens 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM June 23 OpTic Texas vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM

CDL Major 4: Qualifier Standings

RANKING TEAM RECORD 1 Seattle Surge 1-0 2 Minnesota Røkkr 1-0 3 LA Guerrillas 1-0 4 Vegas Legion 0-0 5 OpTic Texas 0-0 6 New York Subliners 0-0 7 Miami Heretics 0-0 8 LA Thieves 0-0 9 Atlanta FaZe 0-0 10 Toronto Ultra 0-0 11 Carolina Royal Ravens 0-0 12 Boston Breach 0-0

