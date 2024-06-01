EsportsCall of Duty

CDL Major 4: How to watch, schedule, standings, more

John Esposito
CDL

The Major 4 qualifiers are underway, marking the last split of the 2024 CDL Regular Season. For teams who have been struggling through the year, this is their last chance at greatness.

The final major of the 2024 Call of Duty League regular season contains one month of matches, concluding with a LAN event. Teams who fail to qualify will get an early vacation, while the best of the best will get a slot at Champs, the culmination of the CDL season.

With a lot riding on these results, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the event including the schedule, matchups, how to watch, and standings.

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers: How to watch

The Call of Duty League matches are broadcast on YouTube, and you can catch all the action embedded below.

Be sure to check out the CDL’s YouTube account to catch previous matchups.

CDL Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule

Week 1: May 31 – June 2

DateMatchPSTESTBST
May 31Toronto Ultra 2-3 Seattle Surge12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
May 31Boston Breach 2-3 Minnesota Røkkr1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
May 31LA Guerrillas 3-2 Carolina Royal Ravens3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 1LA Guerrillas vs LA Thieves12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 1Toronto Ultra vs Vegas Legion1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 1OpTic Texas vs Miami Heretics3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 1New York Subliners vs Carolina Royal Ravens4:30 PM7:30 PM12:30 AM
June 2Seattle Surge vs Minnesota Røkkr12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 2LA Thieves vs Boston Breach1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 2New York Subliners vs Atlanta FaZe3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 2OpTic Teax vs Vegas Legion4:30 PM7:30 PM12:30 AM

Week 2: June 7 – June 9

DateMatchPSTESTBST
June 7Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 7Minnesota Røkkr vs Miami Heretics1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 7Atlanta FaZe vs Carolina Royal Ravens3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 8Boston Breach vs Seattle Surge12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 8New York Subliners vs Vegas Legion1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 8LA Thieves vs Carolina Royal Ravens3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 8Miami Heretics vs LA Guerrillas4:30 PM7:30 PM12:30 AM
June 9Atlanta FaZe vs LA Guerrillas12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 9Miami Heretics vs Toronto Ultra1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 9Minnesota Røkkr vs OpTic Texas3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM

Week 3: June 14 – June 16

DateMatchPSTESTBST
June 14New York Subliners vs Minnesota Røkkr12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 14Carolina Royal Ravens vs OpTic Texas1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 14Atlanta FaZe vs Boston Breach3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 15Miami Heretics vs Carolina Royal Ravens12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 15Boston Breach vs LA Guerrillas1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 15Vegas Legion vs Seattle Surge3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 15LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra4:30 PM7:30 PM12:30 AM
June 16Minnesota Røkkr vs Toronto Ultra12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 16Atlanta FaZe vs LA Thieves 1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 16OpTic Texas vs New York Subliners3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 16Las Vegas Legion vs LA Guerrillas4:30 PM7:30 PM12:30 AM

Week 4: June 21 – June 23

DateMatchPSTESTBST
June 21Seattle Surge vs Miami Heretics12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 21Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 21LA Thieves vs Vegas Legion3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 22Miami Heretics vs Atlanta FaZe12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 22Seattle Surge vs LA Guerrillas1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 22Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM
June 22Minnesota Røkkr vs Vegas Legion4:30 PM7:30 PM12:30 AM
June 23Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas12:00 PM3:00 PM8:00 PM
June 23Boston Breach vs Carolina Royal Ravens1:30 PM4:30 PM9:30 PM
June 23OpTic Texas vs LA Thieves3:00 PM6:00 PM11:00 PM

CDL Major 4: Qualifier Standings

RANKINGTEAMRECORD
1Seattle Surge1-0
2Minnesota Røkkr1-0
3LA Guerrillas1-0
4Vegas Legion0-0
5OpTic Texas0-0
6New York Subliners0-0
7Miami Heretics0-0
8LA Thieves0-0
9Atlanta FaZe 0-0
10Toronto Ultra0-0
11Carolina Royal Ravens0-0
12Boston Breach0-0

