How to unlock Vanguard’s Golden Viper, Plague Diamond & Dark Aether Zombies Mastery camos

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Golden Viper, Plague Diamond, and Dark Aether Zombie camos can all now be unlocked to get your weapons looking as cool as possible. Find out how you can unlock all of them for your favorite guns.

CoD Vanguard’s Zombies mode enables players to unlock a variety of special camos that they can use when beating the flesh-eating hordes. Just like Cold War’s Zombies mode, there are a number of challenges that must be completed in order to unlock the new camos for your loadouts.

While CoD Vanguard Zombies weapon camos are different from the base game’s Gold, Diamond, and Atomic skins – they still take a long time to unlock. In order to get you slaying Vanguard’s undead in style, we’ve put together a handy guide that covers how you can get the new Golden Viper, Plague Diamond, and Dark Aether camos.

How to unlock Golden Viper camo in CoD Vanguard Zombies

In order to unlock Gold Viper camo in CoD Vanguard Zombies, you’ll need to complete all 10 Weapon Camo Challenges for any weapon in the game. Simply wrack up kills with and complete the in-game challenges to acquire the Golden Viper camo.

Getting this camo is pretty simple and doesn’t take that long, particularly if you manage to make it to higher rounds where there are more zombies to eliminate.

How to unlock Plague Diamond camo in CoD Vanguard Zombies

To unlock the Plague Diamond camo in CoD Vanguard Zombies, you’ll need to get Golden Viper camo for every gun in a specific weapon class. For example, if you want to unlock the Plague Diamond STG44, you’ll need to unlock the Golden Viper camo for all seven Assault Rifles.

This can obviously take a rather long time, so we recommend playing the mode with weapons from a specific class if you’re looking to unlock Plague Diamond quickly.

How to unlock Dark Aether camo in CoD Vanguard Zombies

If you want to unlock the Dark Aether camo in CoD Vanguard, you’ll need to unlock Plague Diamond camo on every single weapon class in the game. This means you’ll need to be prepared to use the game’s pistols and explosive launchers.

Dark Aether is by far the hardest and rarest camo to get in CoD Vanguard Zombies, so unlocking it can prove incredibly difficult. Those that wish to unlock this fan-favorite skin in Vanguard will need to be prepared for a lengthy grind.

Now that you know how to unlock the Golden Viper, Plague Diamond, and Dark Aether Zombies camos in CoD Vanguard, you’ll be able to slay the undead in style.

