CoD Vanguard review in progress – A step back in more than just time

Call of Duty Vanguard is finally in the annual spotlight as Sledgehammer Games pivots the FPS franchise back to a stunningly-realized WWII with more bells and whistles than ever before. While there’s a lot crammed into this year’s title, and plenty more to come in future updates, not everything on display is worth writing home about.

After a few years of jumping through various periods in time, the CoD series is back for another round in the second World War. Sledgehammer Games is at the helm for Vanguard’s campaign and multiplayer offerings while Treyarch developed this year’s unique Zombies experience.

No different from usual, CoD remains one of the more mechanically sharp FPS titles on the market. Exceptional production value and refined controls help punctuate the bombastic gameplay that the series often does best.

If CoD has never quite hooked you in before, this year’s release doesn’t offer anything spectacularly different to change that. Instead, Vanguard doubles down on its core pillars to provide what’s perhaps the most content-rich CoD on day one in series history. Nothing here pushes the envelope, however, and the story on offer this time around is one of the weaker entries in recent years.

Although we weren’t provided any form of early access to Vanguard for this review, with the campaign now finished, there’s still plenty to discuss before we dive into the remaining components.

Call of Duty Vanguard – Key details

Price (Standard Edition): $99.99 (AUD) | $69.99 (USD) | £69.99 (GBP)

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Release date: November 5, 2021

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, & PC

Call of Duty Vanguard trailer

CoD Vanguard’s mostly forgettable campaign

Right off the bat, it’s worth mentioning that I’m a sucker for CoD’s narrative experiences. When Infinity Ward, Treyarch, or Sledgehammer Games happen to be firing on all cylinders, CoD campaigns provide some of the best FPS experiences money can buy, despite what many in the industry would have you think.

These yearly blockbusters typically contain jaw-dropping set pieces, finely crafted battles near unrivaled in the genre, and occasionally, even some well-written characters that stay with you long after the credits roll.

With CoD Vanguard, very little of that really sticks the landing as this year’s campaign comes across as one of the weaker entries in recent years.

You’re dropped into the tail end of WWII to explore the story of Task Force One, a ragtag group collecting fighters of all sorts. There’s the witty Australian, the hardened Russian, and the boisterous American, to name a few. Throughout Vanguard’s brief campaign, these characters all come with their own bite-sized background sequences.

While the core of the storyline plays out over a few short hours, the journey of these would-be war heroes jumps through time as you step into the shoes of each character in their own defining moments. Some have more thrilling adventures while others take you through more harrowing chapters to paint the war in numerous shades.

Each journeys to a different part of the world and while some missions are certainly better than others, none ever truly break the mold to feel exceptional.

The characters all fit into their archetypes and so too do their respective chunks of gameplay.

One showcases dogfighting over the Pacific, another will have you sniping from afar in Stalingrad. It’s not that any of these unique chapters are necessarily bad, more that they fail to evolve the tried and tested formula and thus, leave any significant impression.

It’s also worth noting that character development throughout the story is extremely diminished if you followed any of the game’s marketing ahead of launch. Brief Operator descriptions that were made public a while back essentially paint the full picture before you jump in.

There aren’t any major story beats or shocking twists that you simply have to witness for any of these figures. Vanguard’s campaign mostly plays it safe. If you’ve been following along, you already know their unique traits, their personality, and the purpose they served in the war.

With that said, gameplay is still as solid as ever this year. CoD’s mechanics have never been in question and the industry-leading FPS is still just as sharp as usual. Gunplay all feels excellent, visuals are great, lighting in particular is a big improvement over Cold War, and performance is mostly solid throughout.

We did encounter some severe hitching issues during our brief run in the campaign, however. These struck during both gameplay and cutscenes, disrupting more than just a split second of action.

When Vanguard had a momentary lapse during any given cutscene, it completely offset the audio, as visuals lagged behind for the remainder of the sequence. While this isn’t a game-breaking issue by any stretch, Vanguard happens to feature some of the longest cutscenes in the franchise, making it all the more noticeable.

If you typically purchase any new CoD to get on the multiplayer grind or uncover the latest secrets hidden away in Zombies, you wouldn’t be at much of a loss this year for skipping the campaign.

If anything, it’s a decent way to learn a little more about some of the Operators you’ll be playing as over the next 12 months online. Beyond that, there’s not a great deal packed into the short experience to make it worth your time.

Without any early access to CoD Vanguard for this review, we’re still yet to grapple with said Zombies and multiplayer offerings. While we sunk plenty of time into the Beta and came away with mixed feelings, the devs have obviously had a few months to fine-tune and there’s a vast amount more to see and do in the full release.

Check back soon for a final score

We’ll keep you updated here over the coming days with our final impressions after settling in with the remaining modes in CoD Vanguard.

Reviewed on PlayStation 5.