Black Ops 6 hides secret camo from earlier game behind bizarre challenge

Black Ops 6 has hidden a Black Ops 3 camo behind a bizarre challenge, so here is how to unlock this secret cosmetic.

Call of Duty games always require players to grind for camos, attachments, and other weapon cosmetics.

While attachments typically require players to level up each gun, cosmetics such as weapon camos often come with various tasks in order to unlock them. Some might ask for a set number of headshots, others may ask for long-range kills.

Surprisingly, Black Ops 6 has one hidden camo locked behind a bizarre challenge. The popular Policia camo from Black Ops 3 is obtainable in Black Ops 6; however, unlocking this secret cosmetic is no easy feat.

How to unlock the Policia camo in Black Ops 6

Activision

You’ll have to get 10 Direct Hit kills with the Cigma 2B launcher in Multiplayer to get your hands on the Policia camo.

However, kills from Splash Damage will not count; only direct kills with the Cigma 2B launcher will be registered when trying to unlock the Policia skin.

The Cigma launcher is slow and heavy. While it does pack a heavy punch, these weapons often lend themselves to dealing damage or racking up kills from indirect damage.

As such, accumulating these ten kills is no easy feat, but it will reward you with the Policia camo. Moreover, once you have completed this challenge, the camo will be accessible for any gun with military camo progression.

Any weapons that do not have the option to equip military camos do not meet the criteria and, therefore, can not have the Policia camo selected.

Black Ops 6 has broken records from the franchise and is cementing itself as a big success for Activision. With a reworked movement system and a return to round-based Zombies, Black Ops 6 continues to boast a high player count.

