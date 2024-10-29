All Black Ops 6 Dark Ops Challenges: Campaign, Multiplayer & Zombies

Nothing screams, “I’ve spent way too much time in Black Ops 6,” like a full showcase of every Dark Ops challenge earned.

Though the Black Ops 6 campaign isn’t super long – even if you replay some of the missions – there are two extra modes to enjoy: multiplayer and zombies. And even if you’ve given these two a try as well, you might want to set your eyes on the bigger prize: all Dark Ops Challenges.

These challenges are only for the skillful and truly committed, as some of them can take a lot of time and effort. In this guide, we’ll go over each Dark ops challenge in the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes of BO6 and some tips on how to get each.

Campaign Dark Ops Challenges

Dexerto You can complete Dark Ops challenges while you clear the campaign.

The Campaign has four Dark Ops challenges that test your stealth, speed, and precision.

Phantom Presence

Objective: Sneak through the Black Site Intel Center undetected in Most Wanted.

This challenge requires careful timing and patience. Stick to the shadows, avoid running, and avoid firing unless absolutely necessary.

Endless Options

Objective: Destroy all SCUD missiles without using C4 in Hunting Season.

Use a rocket launcher or other explosives (besides C4) to take down the SCUDs. It’s easier on Recruit difficulty, where you can hit targets from a safe distance.

Missing Persons

Objective: Stash 5 bodies in lockers in Under the Radar.

As you progress, hide enemy bodies in lockers to stay undetected. Bodies can be dragged to multiple lockers available throughout the mission.

Kineticist

Objective: Complete the time trial in a single run in Separation Anxiety.

Head straight for the grappler and rush to the end without stopping. If you fall, reload the last checkpoint for another shot.

Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges

Activision Black Ops 6 multiplayer has even more Dark Ops challenges.

Multiplayer mode has the most Dark Ops challenges, pushing players to achieve extreme feats across kills, tactics, and high-stakes objectives.

Frenzy Killer

Objective: Earn a Frenzy Kill medal (5 rapid kills).

Find crowded zones, use Scorestreaks, and go for five rapid kills to earn this medal.

Mega Killer

Objective: Earn a Mega Kill medal (6 rapid kills).

Like Frenzy Killer, but for six kills in quick succession. It’s easiest on smaller maps in chaotic game modes.

Ultra Killer

Objective: Earn an Ultra Kill medal (7 rapid kills).

For seven rapid kills, try using high-powered weapons in modes with frequent enemy spawns like Hardpoint.

Chain Killer

Objective: Earn a Chain Kill medal (8+ rapid kills).

Chain kills of eight or more are rare and difficult. Play close to high-traffic areas on smaller maps for better chances.

Relentless Killer

Objective: Earn a Relentless medal (20 kills without dying).

A 20-kill streak requires map awareness, cover use, and strong weapon choices.

Brutal Killer

Objective: Earn a Brutal medal (25 kills without dying).

Stay defensive, plan your engagements, and rely on your best weapon loadout for this 25-kill streak.

Nuclear

Objective: Earn a Nuclear medal (30 kills without dying).

Achieving 30 kills without dying is a high-level feat, requiring map control, patience, and a strong strategy.

Nuked Out

Objective: Earn a Nuclear medal in Free-for-All without using Scorestreaks.

Playing Free-for-All without Scorestreaks, rely solely on skill and map control to achieve a 30-kill streak.

Very Nuclear

Objective: Achieve a Nuclear medal with 25 different weapons.

With one weapon per match, you’ll need 30 kills without dying on each gun for 25 weapons in total – an endurance test for sure.

Two Birds, One Stone

Objective: Earn a Collateral medal outside of Hardcore.

Kill two or more enemies with a single shot in non-Hardcore modes by lining up a shot on multiple opponents.

Accidentally On Purpose

Objective: Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard.

Familiarize yourself with map hazards like gas tanks and explosive barrels, and take enemies down by triggering them nearby.

Return to Sender

Objective: Kill an enemy by throwing back their grenade.

Toss back a grenade thrown at you to kill the original thrower.

Circus Act

Objective: Kill an enemy with a Bank Shot medal (using a combat axe).

Bank your combat axe off a surface and hit an enemy to get this tricky shot.

Buzzsaw

Objective: Earn 10 Triple Kill medals in Hardcore mode.

Kill three enemies in rapid succession ten times in Hardcore mode for this medal.

Ace

Objective: Earn 4 Ace medals in Search and Destroy.

Wipe out the entire enemy team in a round of Search and Destroy with a minimum of four opponents alive.

Hit Job

Objective: Perform 100 Finishing Moves.

These executions require sneaking up on enemies for a total of 100 finishers.

100K

Objective: Reach 100,000 kills in Multiplayer.

Focus on total kills over time. High-kill modes are essential for this grind.

Go Long

Objective: Land a long-range combat axe kill.

Aim a combat axe for a long-distance throw and hit an enemy to complete this one.

2 Hardcore for Hardcore

Objective: Get 10 kills without dying 10 times in Hardcore.

With this Hardcore streak challenge, play defensively to avoid dying while racking up kills.

Double Trouble

Objective: Kill both enemies in Gunfight with one shot or explosion.

Take out both opponents in a single shot during Gunfight matches.

Hard Breakup

Objective: Complete 7 finishing moves in a single game.

Achieve seven finishing moves in one Multiplayer game, requiring stealth and careful positioning.

Blunt Trauma

Objective: Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a smoke grenade.

In Hardcore, where lower health helps, throw a smoke grenade directly at an enemy for a unique kill.

Zombies Dark Ops Challenges

Treyarch As you clear horde after horde of zombies, don’t forget about your challenges.

In Zombies mode, the challenges are intense and long-term, rewarding players for their skill in surviving high rounds and completing difficult tasks.

Reaper of the Undead

Objective: Kill 1,000,000 zombies.

For this cumulative challenge, focus on high-round games to increase your kill count.

Arm to the Teeth

Objective: Have 3 Level 3 Pack-a-Punched Legendary weapons with ammo mods and 8 perks.

Achieve this power setup by saving points and prioritizing perk purchases.

Social Distancing

Objective: Reach Round 20 without taking damage.

Play cautiously, avoid close encounters, and keep distance to avoid getting hit.

Strike

Objective: Score 300 while bowling in Liberty Falls.

Take advantage of Liberty Falls’s bowling feature to reach 300 points.

Liberated

Objective: Complete the Liberty Falls main quest within 30 minutes.

Stay focused and follow the quest steps precisely to finish within the time limit.

YoHoHo

Objective: Earn 20,000 essence without getting hit with the Cursed Relic in Terminus.

Using the Cursed Relic, collect essence by avoiding damage and playing cautiously.

Terminal

Objective: Complete the Terminus main quest after Round 50.

Survive to Round 50 before completing the quest, then make your way to the end.

Another Round

Objective: Reach Round 100.

A feat of endurance, reaching Round 100 is for hardcore Zombies players only.

Good Enough

Objective: Reach Round 20 using only your starting loadout with no augments, perks, or ammo mods.

This challenge requires patience, positioning, and a lot of skill to reach Round 20 without upgrades.

Invincible

Objective: Reach Round 30 without going down.

Avoiding any downs by playing cautiously, prioritizing health, and staying aware of zombie locations.

Harbinger of Doom

Objective: Kill 100 enemies with a single Scorestreak.

Use an area-of-effect Scorestreak during a high-round horde for maximum kills.

Box Attic

Objective: Buy every weapon from the Mystery Box in one match.

Keep spinning the box until you’ve obtained every possible weapon.

Sticks and Stones

Objective: Reach Round 25 solo using only melee weapons and combat axes.

Focus on strategic melee attacks, positioning, and efficient combat axe throws to survive.

Well That Was a Waste

Objective: Get downed within 10 seconds after consuming a Perkaholic Gobblegum.

Use the Perkaholic Gobblegum and intentionally go down within 10 seconds for this “wasteful” achievement.

Gummed Up

Objective: Consume 25 Gobblegums in a single match.

Use Gobblegums frequently during one game to reach this total.

Fatale

Objective: Kill two Amalgams with a single shot.

Wait until both Amalgams are low on health, then hit them simultaneously with a powerful weapon.

Kunoichi

Objective: During one Aether Shroud use, kill 3 Zombies, 2 Special Zombies, and an Elite.

Equip Void Sheath Augments and wait for the right enemy composition before activating Aether Shroud.

Light ‘Em Up

Objective: Using the Big Game augment with Napalm Burst, kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies in a single game.

With the Big Game augment equipped, defeat 10 Ignited Elites with Napalm Burst in one game.

That’s everything you need to know about Dark Ops challenges. While you replay some missions and try to reach horde 100, why not equip the beast weapons and open every safe in the campaign?