How to get M13C AR in Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 5

The M13C assault rifle in Call of Duty is a deadlier variant of the M13B and will arrive with Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. Here’s how you can unlock the gun in the game.

Season 5 marks the debut of six new weapons for players out of which, some are highly looking forward to the M13C assault rifle. This AR belongs to the class of M13B but deals more damage than the one introduced in Season 1.

M13C is the .300 BLK counterpart to the M13B and as the devs say, “this full-auto Assault Rifle is versatile and hard-hitting as a main weapon or sniper support secondary.”

With that said, here’s how you can get your hands on the assault rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5.

Can you unlock the M13C assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Warzone 2 Season 5?

At the time of writing, no, you can’t unlock the M13C assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Warzone 2 Season 5. Activision is yet to reveal its unlock requirements.

Their official blog says it’s going to be an in-season weapon, meaning it’ll release with Season 5 Reloaded. So, you can expect Activision to drop some hints as soon as Reloaded release date nears for the latter half of Season 5.

The M13B Assault Rifle in Season 1 had players complete a DMZ challenge where they were required to defeat a strong AI enemy in the radiation zone. Only after that they could loot his body and extract the weapon blueprint.

It’s still unclear if Activision will take a similar route or has something completely different planned. Although on day one of Season 5, players can unlock the FR Avancer Assault Rifle and the Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about unlocking the M13C Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

