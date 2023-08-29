How to unlock 9mm Daemon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Season 5 Reloaded added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s growing pistol weapon pool with the 9MM Daemon. Here is everything you need to know about the latest sidearm option.

Pistols don’t usually stir up controversy in Call of Duty, but that hasn’t been the case with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. It all started in Season 1 when akimbo pistols briefly took over the battle royale’s meta.

Dual-wielding handguns fell back into irrelevancy after a harsh nerf, but sidearms rose in popularity once again when Ashika Island became Warzone’s second environment. The map put an emphasis on water combat, and players complained because the only weapons you can fire underwater are pistols.

Frustrations only grew when Vondel became a Resurgence map in Season 4. The urban setting features a large abundance of water, and players have used pistols to take advantage of water combat. With that being said, let’s take a look at Warzone’s latest pistol.

Activision The 9MM Daemon features best-in-class semi-automatic fire rate.

How to unlock 9mm Daemon in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare Season 5 Reloaded

Players can unlock the 9mm Daemon in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded by completing the free Sector E0 of the Battle Pass, then earning 15 Operator headshot kills with Pistols.

Infinity Ward knew exactly what it was doing by introducing the 9mm Daemon. The devs claimed: “The Sidearm category grows deeper with this new addition, set to rival the P980 and X12 for the low-caliber semi-auto throne.”

The 9mm Daemon features the fastest semi-automatic fire rate among pistols and also has an akimbo attachment.

Don’t be surprised if you see this pistol all over Resurgence matches on Ashika Island and Vondel. And for more, make sure to check out our guide on the best akimbo pistol loadouts in Warzone.