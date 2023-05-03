How to unlock the GS Magna in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

A fully automatic Desert Eagle certainly came as a surprise in Season 3 Reloaded. If you want to unlock the GS Magna in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, we’ve outlined the required steps.

The Desert Eagle is an iconic CoD weapon and garners a lot of love in other FPS titles, as well. The powerful pistol first appeared in Call of Duty 4 and has gone on to make a showing in six other mainline entries.

Modern Warfare 2 already has its own Desert Eagle variant, the .50GS, a hard-hitting .50 Cal round-carrying monster. The Call of Duty Japan account accidentally revealed a fully automatic .50 is coming in Season 3 Reloaded.

Fans found it hard to believe that the devs would release a fully automatic version of the weapon, given the firepower of the normal Desert Eagle. However, the leak turned out to be real, so here is how to get your hands on the GS Magna.

Akimbo pistols dominated Warzone 2’s meta at the start of the game’s life cycle.

How to unlock MW2’s GS Magna pistol

Players can unlock the GS Magna by getting 30 headshot kills using the .50 GS. Additionally, players can simply purchase the weapon with real money via a Store Bundle available after the update.

Activision confirmed the GS Magna uses the same cartridge and most attachments as the .50GS, including the ability to use the weapon akimbo.

The developers also reassured fans worried that the weapon will be too overpowered. “This great power comes with the responsibility of managing some incredibly high recoil.”

Don’t expect this variant to compete with the .50 GS in medium to long-range engagements, as the developers also noted that the GS Magna will find its best use in “extreme-close ranges.”

That’s everything we know about the GS Magna. For more Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 coverage, check out some other guides we’ve put together.

