How to unlock ISO 9mm SMG in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

Season 5 Reloaded added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s ever-growing SMG weapon pool with the ISO 9mm. Here is everything you need to know about the latest close-range option.

The Biffle, Sage, and Shifty trio cruised to victory in the 2023 World Series of Warzone, taking home $100,000 each. If squads weren’t gunning each other down from range with the Signal 50 sniper, they rushed each other with a Lachmann Sub in hand. Those two weapons, alongside the Kastove 762, reigned supreme, possibly signaling the need for change.

According to WZ Ranked, the Lachmann Sub leads all SMGs with a 15.8% pick rate. The ISO 45 is the next best class offering but is only selected in 4.8% of matches. The battle royale’s meta will undoubtedly receive some sort of shakeup in the Season 6 weapon balancing update.

But there are other ways to add diversity in weapon selection besides just buffing and nerfing weapons. Here is everything you need to know about MW2’s latest SMG, the ISO 9mm.

How to unlock ISO 9mm in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare Season 6

Players can unlock the ISO 9mm in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 by completing the free Sector F4 of the Battle Pass.

The name ISO should do enough to send a shiver down the spines of MW2 veterans. The new SMG shares a weapon platform with the infamous ISO 45 and ISO Hemlock, which both dominated Warzone’s meta at different stages.

It remains to be seen if the ISO 9mm will reach those same highs, but Activision explained: “This weapon favors speed over long-range lethality, so do what it takes to get up close and on target fast.”

Players can equip a 50-round drum and pair it with a laser to spray and pray multiple enemies at once. Or if the iron sights are checking every box, a sight improves ADS speed and accuracy. The devs added that users have plenty of options at their disposal as long as they keep combat close.

We will provide an update when we have a meta loadout for the ISO 9mm. For now, check out the rest of our Season 6 coverage.