MW2 and Warzone 2 May 16 update: GS Magna & FTAC Siege nerfs, more

Infinity Ward knocked the recently introduced GS Magna and FTAC Siege down a peg in the latest Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 update after they shred through lobbies.

Season 3 Reloaded’s GS Magna pistols blew players away. The Desert Eagle was already a powerful weapon, so a fully automatic version sent a collective chill down the community’s spine. Fears became a reality as JGOD tested the GS Magna and discovered it boasted a game-leading time-to-kill of around 250 milliseconds while dual-wielding.

The mid-season update also introduced the FTAC Siege. The Tec-9-inspired pistol performed closer to an SMG than a pistol, providing a great alternative for players who didn’t want to use two primary weapons in Warzone 2 matches.

Infinity Ward responded accordingly to both weapons exceeding expectations.

Akimbo pistols receive nerf in Warzone 2

You would be hard-pressed not to find at least one player using akimbo pistols when Warzone 2 first launched. Everything changed in Season 1 Reloaded when nerf dual-wielding pistols dealt less damage to armored enemies.

Players threw asides their pistols and picked up SMGs instead. The GS Magna and FTAC Siege made pistols relevant again, but it was short-lived.

On May 16, the GS Magna, FTAC Siege, and X13 received nerfs. The GS Magna notably saw its close-range armor and headshot damage reduced.

The update also nerfed the FTAC Siege’s armor damage and the akimbo X13s.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 May 16 update

Here are the full Warzone 2 and MW2 patch notes.

» Handguns «

GS Magna Close-range headshot Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only Akimbo: Close range Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

FTAC Siege Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only

X13 Auto Close-range headshot Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only Akimbo: Close range Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing Players to be incorrectly removed from matches for inactivity.

Fixed an issue with missing visual effects on the Toxicant Blueprint in the Tracer Pack: Poison Bundle.

Fixed an issue causing screen flicker while inspecting Battle Pass Weapon Blueprints if the Auto On option was selected.

Fixed an issue causing Players to remain stuck on “Fetching Online Profile” when attempting to inspect social notifications.

Fixed an issue causing unpurchased Store Bundles to appear under the “My Weapons” tab.

Fixed an issue causing the client to freeze when selecting the “Invite to Party” option while other Players were already present in the Party.

Fixed an issue with Menu behavior while navigating Weapon Blueprints.

Fixed an issue preventing players from unlocking Operator Gromsko despite meeting the requirements.

Fixed an issue causing Prestige 6 to incorrectly display Prestige 10 rewards.

» Underbarrels «

Hellscream 40mm Drill Fixed an issue with the reload animation on the TAQ-V and TAQ-56



Fixed an issue causing the Battle Pass menu to become unresponsive until the Player returned to the main menu.

Fixed an issue with the tutorial that would cause the menu to freeze when the Player encountered the “Opening the Global Panel” tip.

Warzone 2

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to generate Lethal Equipment at a much higher rate than intended by repeatedly equipping Perk Packages that included the Resupply Perk.

Fixed an issue causing eliminated Squad members to receive SR for unassisted enemy eliminations by live Squad members.

Fixed an issue preventing Assists from tracking properly in the in-game Scoreboard.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players ineligible for Ranked Play to use the Looking for Party feature.

Fixed an issue that allowed inactive Players to remain in the match.

DMZ

BUG FIXES