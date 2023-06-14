Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 has arrived and has introduced the brand new Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle. So, here’s how to unlock Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone to ensure you get your very own.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s Season 4 has introduced a variety of new content from a new ISO 45 SMG, Tonfa Melee Weapon, and a new Shotgun – but one of the most stand-out weapons to join the game’s ever-growing roster is the new Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle.

So, whether you’re looking to expand your arsenal of weapons, or if you just want to try a brand new Assault Rifle in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone, here’s how to unlock the Tempus Razorback.

How to get the Tempus Razorback in MW2 and Warzone

Activision Thankfully, the Tempus Razorback is pretty easy to unlock.

To unlock the Tempus Razorback in MW2 and Warzone, you’ll need to reach Sector D13 in your Season 4 Battle Pass.

Thankfully, that section is a free tier so you won’t need to spend any CoD points to unlock the new weapon. Once you’ve reached the D13 sector, you’ll be able to grab the Tempus Razorback and it’ll be ready to use.

That’s everything we know about how to unlock Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle. Be sure to take a look at some of our other Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone guides and content:

