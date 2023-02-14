Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: Rewards and tiers

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 features a brand new Battle Pass for players to work through. Check out all of the rewards and tiers in the Season 2 Battle Pass below.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is here, bringing a fresh batch of major content to multiplayer and the battle royale sequel.

Season 2 also introduces the second Battle Pass across both titles, giving players more than 100 rewards to unlock, from new weapons to operators. Activision did away with the traditional linear system from past seasons in favor of a ‘Combat Map’ layout where players can choose their own rewards.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Battle Pass below, from the rewards on offer to the price.

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: Price & bundles

The standard price of the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Battle Pass is 1,000 CoD Points, the same as we saw in the original Warzone. The two games share progression, so purchasing the Battle Pass in MW2 will also unlock it in Warzone 2 and vice versa.

However, that’s just the price for premium entry. As always, you can buy your way through the Battle Pass as well. With Tokens available for 150 CoD Points each, you can instantly advance through the full Season 2 Battle Pass if you so choose.

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: New weapons

The second season’s Battle Pass comes with three new weapons for players to unlock. The first of these is the KV Broadside, a 12 gauge shotgun known for its rapid fire rate and devestating damage output. You can find the KV Broadside Shotgun in the B2 sector on the Battle Pass map.

Then, the second weapon is the ISO Hemlock, an AR with two types of ammo types for different playstyles. 5.56 ammunition brings the weapon in line with the M4, while the subsonic .300 BLK ammunition has a similar damage profile to the M13. You can find the ISO Hemlock in the B11 sector on the Battle Pass map.

Lastly, the Dual Kodachis is a melee weapon with impressive range and fast swing speed. You can find the Dual Kodachis in the B13 sector on the Battle Pass map.

Season 2 Battle Pass Victory Sector Rewards

Players that complete all 20 sectors of the Battle Pass map gain access to the Victory Sector, which includes three items.

“The Peak” Ronin Operator Skin

Ronin’s Victory Sector skin is an all-black tactical kit with samuari-isnpired shoulder armor.

“Unchained Fury” Weapon Blueprint

Unchained Fury is a five-attachment Assault Rifle with an animated surface and designed for Ronin’s style of engagment.

300 CoD Points

Get a head start on saving up for the next Battle Pass, or use these towards one of the Bundles to be released in season.

Season 2 Battle Pass Operators

New Operator skins for Season 2.

Purchasing any Season 1 Battle Pass version unlocks the new Operator Ronin. The former Special Forces officer volunteered for Armistice in the Verdansk conflict, utilizing his skills as a mercernary and sabotoeur.

The following is an overview of each other Operator Skin available in the Season 1 Battle Pass:

Expedition Konig Operator Skin – Sector B3

Gozen Kleo Operator Skin – Sector B8

Sheathed Blade Roze Operator Skin – B10

We will provide an update when the full Battle Pass Tiers are revealed.