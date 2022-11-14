Modern Warfare 2 expert claims “one-tap” shotgun dominates close-range

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a shotgun that instantly eliminates foes at close-range, making it the perfect “one-tap” weapon.

For close-quarter engagements in Modern Warfare 2, the majority of players gravitate towards SMGs as they provide the perfect balance of mobility and damage.

Options like the Fennec, Vaznev, and Lachmann Sub are all meta guns that melt foes in an instant, but there is another choice if you’re looking to one-shot opponents.

We’re of course talking about shotguns and according to WhosImmortal there’s one, in particular, that’s well worth testing out in your matches.

Capable of “one-tapping” opponents and wiping them out before they can even react, this is the perfect setup for aggressive players who aren’t afraid of getting into the thick of the action.

Activison The Lockwood 300 is unlocked at level 36.

Best Lockwood 300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Attachments

Muzzle: XTEN V1.3 Choke

XTEN V1.3 Choke Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: 12 Gauge Slug

12 Gauge Slug Guard: Buck-Pro

Buck-Pro Stock: Heist Stock Mod

When showcasing the best close-range meta weapons in a recent video, WhosImmortal decided to highlight the powerful Lockwood 300.

Describing the shotgun as an “absolute beast”, the weapon makes it easy to “one-tap” enemies at close-range, especially if you’re running around the map.

With an impressive amount of mobility and more than enough damage, this gun thrives in the hands of a player who is looking to hunt down their foes.

The goal of the loadout above is to one-shot kill opponents by extending the Lockwood’s damage range and utilizing the power of the 12 Guage Slug.

Topic starts 5:22

This shotgun does require a lot of precision, but if you can land your bullets, then it’s lights out for your opponents.

WhosImmortal even acknowledges himself that this is an extremely “annoying” gun to play against, but if you’re looking to rack up kills, it’s an ideal class setup.