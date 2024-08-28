How to unlimited tac-sprint in Black Ops 6 Warzone

Tactical Sprint is a faster version of the regular sprint. However, it comes with the downside that Black Ops 6 Warzone players can only do it for a limited amount of time before they have to wait for a cooldown timer.

In the original Warzone, slide canceling reset the tactical sprint, meaning you could get around the map without slowing down. However, Sledgehammer Games reworked the mechanic in MW3 so it no longer resets the tactical sprint.

ModernWarzone conducted a poll in May, and 65% of voters wanted unlimited tactical sprint to be a permanent feature. Ironically, those fans got their wish a few weeks later as Warzone added unlimited tactical sprint boots, a rare item that made it possible to use run infinitely.

Players loved the test run, and now it will be a permanent feature in Black Ops 6.

Unlimited tac-sprint in Warzone explained

While using your dedicated melee slot weapon, you can use unlimited tac-sprint. In Black Ops 6’s iteration of Warzone, players can carry a dedicated melee weapon alongside a primary and secondary weapon.

During the Call of Duty NEXT event, Warzone streamer Repullze showed off unlimited tactical sprinting. In addition to running as long as you want, your operator moves much faster.

You won’t be able to shoot while carrying a knife, but unlimited tactical sprint will make getting around the map easier. We don’t recommend using this new feature in a gunfight, though, as a knife won’t help much unless you can get close enough to an enemy.

That doesn’t mean you won’t at least be running in style, though, as Black Ops 6 introduces the Mastercraft Blueprint “Mind’s Eye” that comes with the Vault Edition.

If players want to get their hands on the camo while sprinting around Urzikstan or Area 99, check out our guide on pre-order bonuses.