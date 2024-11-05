How to slide cancel in Black Ops 6

Slide canceling returns in Black Ops 6 with a few new variations. Here’s precisely how you can pull off this handy maneuver in the game without fail.

Omnimovement redefines how players move in Call of Duty. For the first time in franchise history, operators can sprint, slide, and dive in any direction at the same speed. In addition, you can dive and shoot simultaneously, opening new doors of movement possibility.

By combining the new Omnimovement techniques with slide canceling in Black Ops 6, you will win significantly more gunfights and survive longer.

What is slide cancelling, and why is it important?

Slide canceling is a movement mechanic that quickly switches between sprinting, sliding, and jumping. Since you disrupt the slide animation before it completes, it allows players to get up and get ready for a gunfight quicker.

In Warzone, the technique is used to move around the map faster, escape gunfights, or outmaneuver enemies in close-range engagements. For Multiplayer fans, slide canceling acts as a way to move between cover or in a gunfight.

Here is everything you need to know about using it in BO6.

How to slide cancel on consoles & PC in Black Ops 6

Activision

To slide cancel in Black Ops 6, players must rapidly press the crouch button twice and jump while sprinting with their designated button/stick.

In Black Ops 6, players can also slide cancel left, right, or backward. This takes longer to learn and master but is worth investing time in.

The combination of all three inputs allows players to cancel the slide animation before it finishes. The mechanic makes it easier for players to control their precise movement and catch enemies off guard in gunfights.

It’s important to note that if you’ve set the crouch or jump movement to another button, you must use the one you chose.

We recommend sliding, aiming down sights, and jumping for a more advanced skill. By doing this combination instead, you will have your weapon ready quicker for a gunfight when you slide around a corner.

Here are the slide cancel combinations using the platform-designated buttons on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC:

PLATFORM INPUT COMBINATION PlayStation O+O+X (O = crouch; X = jump) Xbox B+B+A (B = crouch; A = jump) PC Shift+Shift+Space / C+C+Space

That's everything we know about slide canceling in Black Ops 6.