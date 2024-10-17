Black Ops 6 overhauls menus & UI to be more accessible

Activision listened to community feedback about the Call of Duty menus being too difficult to navigate and responded accordingly in Black Ops 6.

The user interface has always been a contentious topic for the CoD community. Modern Warfare 2 first introduced Call of Duty HQ in 2022, serving as the series’s central hub. Players used one launcher menu and, from there, got into multiplayer, Warzone, or other CoD titles.

The feature was designed to streamline menu navigation, but players argued it became more confusing than ever. And frustrations escalated when players learned that the larger game file sizes were due to the launcher taking up space.

In response, CoD rolled out a roadmap to reduce download sizes and simplify menus. The culmination of that project is a brand-new UI.

New Black Ops 6 UI explained

Activision

Starting on October 21, 2024, players can access the new Call of Duty UI after downloading the pre-launch update. The revamped menus have three main hubs: Home, All Games, and Store. Each hub displays all of the content on one page, meaning players will no longer have to scroll.

Home

The Home tab features direct access to Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Once you choose a game, the Featured Tile showcases the most relevant maps and modes.

Next, the What’s Hot Row highlights new playlists, bundles, and more. Meanwhile, the Last Played Tile makes accessing what you played most recently easy.

All Games

Activision

The All Games tab allows players to view every Call of Duty title they own, dating back to Modern Warfare (2019). You can cross-launch into each individual title and manage installations from there.

Store

As the name suggests, the Store tab provides easy access to the CoD in-game store, where players can purchase cosmetic items. It’s important to note that no previously purchased items from MW2 and MW3 carry over to Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

In saying that, players can still use them in Warzone.

That’s everything we know about the new UI. For more on BO6, check out our guides on release times, how to preload, and when Warzone Ranked Play is coming back.