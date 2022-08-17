Every Call of Duty game in order

The Call of Duty games have been going strong for all most 20 years, leaving many players wondering about their order of release. Here are all of the Call of Duty games in order, from 2003 to 2022.

Video game franchises don’t come much bigger than Call of Duty. Since the series first arrived in the early 2000s, it’s gone on to become one of the best-selling franchises of all time, releasing a number of classic FPS titles along the way.

With 18 mainline releases so far and Modern Warfare 2 on the way, it’s easy to lose track of the proper chronological order of the Call of Duty games.

With this in mind, we’ve together a list of Call of Duty in orders of release, from the very first installment to the most recent.

Call of Duty (2003)

Activision Where it all began.

Release date: October 29, 2003

October 29, 2003 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 4.5 million

4.5 million Platforms: PC, Mac, N-Gage

The iconic FPS series kicked off in 2003 with Call of Duty, released as a direct rival to the popular Medal of Honor games. However, CoD quickly stole the show thanks to its unique WWII campaign, showing the conflict from American, British, and Soviet perspectives, as well as its multiplayer component.

While it may look and feel basic now, this was the first sign of what was to come later down the line.

Call of Duty 2 (2005)

Activision Call of Duty 2 saw the series get even closer to the games we know today.

Release date: October 25, 2003

October 25, 2003 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 5.9 million

5.9 million Platforms: Xbox 360, PC, Mac

Sticking in World War II, Call of Duty 2 marked the first time that the series appeared on consoles, and was widely praised for its impressive graphics and four distinct campaigns.

Call of Duty 2 also saw the debut of a number of features that have become standard in the FPS genre in the years since, including regenerating health and a marker on the HUD to show when a grenade lands nearby.

Call of Duty 3 (2006)

Activision CoD 3 was the last release before the franchise took over the mainstream.

Release date: November 7, 2006

November 7, 2006 Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Sales: 7.2 million

7.2 million Platforms: PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, PC

Here we welcome Treyarch into the fold for the first time, developing Call of Duty 3 as the series moved into the yearly release schedule we’ve become accustomed to.

With CoD 3, multiplayer was beginning to play a more significant role, although it’s hard to imagine anyone could predict what would happen next.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Activision Is All Ghillied Up the best mission in CoD history?

Release date: November 6, 2007

November 6, 2007 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 15.7 million

15.7 million Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, PC

After a year away, it’s no exaggeration to say that Infinity Ward redefined the FPS genre when it released Call of Duty 4, placing CoD in a league that no one else could touch.

Aside from its stellar present-day campaign, featuring moments and characters that are still remembered to this day, its multiplayer found a formula that would change the industry forever. It’s gone on to be regarded as one of the best games ever made, and you’ll get no argument from us.

Call of Duty: World at War (2008)

Activision Nazi Zombies became an instant hit when World at War was released.

Release date: November 11, 2008

November 11, 2008 Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Sales: 15.7 million

15.7 million Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, DS, PC

The next Call of Duty game in order is World of War, which saw Treyarch take the series back to WWII, but this time with the progression and perks systems introduced by Infinity Ward a year prior.

World at War was also the first CoD to introduce Nazi Zombies, a mode that would become incredibly successful as the years rolled on, and begin the trend of each game launching with three modes; campaign, multiplayer, and a co-op element.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Activision Modern Warfare 2 is still one of the CoD series’ most popular games.

Release date: November 10, 2009

November 10, 2009 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 25.02 million

25.02 million Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

If CoD 4 hit on a formula, then many would argue that it was perfect by Modern Warfare 2. The follow-up doubled down on everything the original got right, delivering an exceptional story and instantly classic maps like Rust, Highrise, and Favela.

13 years on, Modern Warfare 2 is still the best game in the series according to many fans.

Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

Activision Treyarch moved to a whole new time period with Black Ops.

Release date: November 9, 2010

November 9, 2010 Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Sales: 30.72 million

30.72 million Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, DS, PC

2010 saw Treyarch tread new ground with the first game in the now beloved Black Ops titles, expanding on the Zombies idea and shifting to a Cold War setting.

Its gripping, unique campaign remains one of the most memorable that Call of Duty has to offer, and paved the way for the only sub-series that can rival Modern Warfare in terms of popularity.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Activision Following up Modern Warfare 2 was no easy task, but that’s what Infinity Ward did.

Release date: November 8, 2011

November 8, 2011 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 30.71 million

30.71 million Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, PC

Rounding out the original Modern Warfare trilogy, Infinity Ward offered players yet another standout campaign, concluding the event started by CoD 4 in a dramatic and satisfying way.

While its multiplayer often doesn’t get the props it deserves, it still has a collection of exciting guns and diverse maps that any other series would be envious of.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012)

Activision BLOPs 2 is still the best-selling CoD of all time.

Release date: November 12, 2012

November 12, 2012 Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Sales: 31 million

31 million Platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii U, PC

Next up on our list of Call of Duty games in chronological order, we have what remains the best-selling entry in the series to date.

With a branching campaign full of twists and turns and an addictive online multiplayer, including the Pick 10 system that changed class building forever, it’s no surprise that Black Ops 2 is considered one of the best CoDs out there.

Call of Duty: Ghosts (2013)

Activision Many have forgotten Ghosts, but Riley the dog will stay with us.

Release date: November 5, 2013

November 5, 2013 Developer: Infinity Ward, Neversoft, Raven Software

Infinity Ward, Neversoft, Raven Software Sales: 28.98 million

28.98 million Platforms: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Wii U, PC

It’s strange calling a game that shipped nearly 30 million units a flop, but that’s exactly how CoD: Ghosts is seen nearly a decade on from its release.

Perhaps due to its unfortunate release between console generations, Ghosts has been largely forgotten by the community, and we’re still waiting for closure on that ending.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)

Activision The introduction of Exo Suits would bring in a new era of CoD.

Release date: November 3, 2014

November 3, 2014 Developer: Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios

Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios Sales: 21.76 million

21.76 million Platforms: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

Finally, we arrive at the first ‘jetpack’ game in the Call of Duty series. As Sledgehammer took the reigns on their debut entry, the controversial feature aimed to place more emphasis on movement as the franchise moved in a more futuristic direction.

Advanced Warfare isn’t a bad entry on the list by any means, and it did kickstart a trend that would be improved upon in later years. However, it never came close to the love and adoration that some of the older games received.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015)

Activision Black Ops 3 seemed to perfect the jetpack formula.

Release date: November 6, 2015

November 6, 2015 Developer: Treyarch, Beenox, Mercenary Technology

Treyarch, Beenox, Mercenary Technology Sales: 26.72 million

26.72 million Platforms: PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

Of all the more futuristic CoDs to release so far, Black Ops 3 is the one that many would point to as the highlight. The ability to use thruster boosts gave multiplayer an extra degree of verticality that players seemed to really respond to.

It also saw the addition of customizable Specialists with unique, offering even more variety, crucial in franchises with yearly release schedules.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016)

Activision Not even Jon Snow could save Infinite Warfare.

Release date: November 4, 2016

November 4, 2016 Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Beenox, Vicarious Visions

Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Beenox, Vicarious Visions Sales: 13.6 million

13.6 million Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Infinite Warfare took quite the beating from the fans when it came along in 2016, and even the inclusion of Modern Warfare Remastered wasn’t enough to lift its sales.

After the third final entry in the jetpack era of Call of Duty took us into the stars, players had grown tired of the more and more outlandish settings and gameplay, begging for the next game to go back to basics.

Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

Activision WWII was another fun game, but didn’t capture the magic of the older titles.

Release date: November 3, 2017

November 3, 2017 Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software

Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software Sales: 19.82 million

19.82 million Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

With WWII in 2017, developer Sledgehammer Games finally answered the calls for a “boots on the ground” game, taking players back to where it all began – World War II.

This was certainly a breath of fresh air, but even the new War multiplayer mode couldn’t help CoD WWII challenge the likes of Word at War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018)

Activision Without Blackout, would Warzone have blown up the way it did?

Release date: October 12, 2018

October 12, 2018 Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox

Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox Sales: 14.3 million

14.3 million Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Black Ops 4 was an interesting step for Call of Duty, partly because it was the first time that a single-player campaign wasn’t included and because it saw Activision dip its toes into the battle royale genre.

Although Blackout didn’t become the rival to Fortnite or PUBG that the devs hoped for, it laid the foundation for future success and is still remembered fondly by a portion of the community.

Call of Duty Mobile (2019)

Activision It was only a matter of time before CoD took over the mobile market.

Release date: October 1, 2019

October 1, 2019 Developer: TiMi Studio Group

TiMi Studio Group Downloads: 500 million+

500 million+ Revenue: $1 billion+

By 2019, publishers were beginning to realize just much profit there is in a quality free-to-play mobile title.

With more than 15 years worth of guns, maps, and modes to draw from, Call of Duty Mobile remains an incredibly popular game on Android and iPhone and is still going strong in 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Activision Modern Warfare 2019 rebooted the MW name and was generally praised.

Release date: October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019 Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios

Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios Sales: 30 million

30 million Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

After a few years of lower sales, Infinity Ward looked to breathe new life into the series by rebooting the iconic Modern Warfare games.

The likes of Captain Price, Soap MacTavish, and Gaz all made their return in a darker campaign that concentrated on the harrowing side of war, while the multiplayer was seen as a return to form.

Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)

Activision Warzone changed Call of Duty forever.

Release date: March 10, 2020

March 10, 2020 Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Toys For Bob

Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Toys For Bob Downloads: 100 million+

100 million+ Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

If 2018’s Blackout dipped a toe in, then Warzone swan dived into the battle royale space and merged the very best elements of the genre with the CoD gunplay that players loved.

Two years and over 100 million downloads later, you could argue that no game has changed Call of Duty as drastically since Modern Warfare in 2007.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

Activision BOCW was yet another solid entry in the series.

Release date: November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020 Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware

Treyarch, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware Sales: 30 million

30 million Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Treyarch took players back in time once again in 2020, opting for a 1980’s setting in Black Ops Cold War. As a sequel to the OG Black Ops, fan-favorite characters like Alex Mason and Frank Woods made their comeback, while the multiplayer was a fun ride with little that players hadn’t seen before.

Ultimately, in a year where Warzone dominated, BOCW managed to rack up impressive sales and was well-liked upon release.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021)

Activision The latest WWII CoD didn’t hit with fans.

Release date: November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021 Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware

Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware Sales: TBC

TBC Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The latest chronological Call of Duty release, at the time of writing, takes the series back to WWII once again, but it sadly couldn’t live up to expectations. While the signature CoD gameplay was certainly present, Vanguard fell flat thanks to a lack of innovation and a number of frustrating bugs at launch.

Activision has already mentioned that the game hasn’t sold as well as first hoped, and attention is now turning to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 to turn things around.

There you have it! That was every Call of Duty game in release order. Hopefully, you enjoyed the journey through the series’ long history, and you can check out more CoD guides right here:

