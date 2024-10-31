Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass: Release date & what to expect

Black Ops 6 is set to integrate with Warzone in Season 1, which is set to bring the first Battle Pass to Treyarch’s latest multiplayer – giving players something new to work towards.

With a new Mastery camo grind underway and the return of classic Prestiges, BO6 has plenty of ways for players to earn rewards. But there’s currently no Battle Pass in the game, and Warzone is still winding down as part of MW3 Season 6.

But that’s all set to change soon, so here’s when the first Black Ops 6 Battle Pass arrives in both games and what you can look forward to.

The first Black Ops 6 and Warzone Battle Pass releases on Thursday, November 14, 2024, the same day that the Season 1 update goes live.

At this point, the final MW3 BP will expire and be replaced by a new set of rewards that apply only BO6 multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale.

It will be available for the entirety of the first season before being removed at the start of Season 2, which is likely to drop sometime in January 2025 based on previous games.

Activision

Battle Pass price

Based on previous years, the Season 1 Battle Pass is expected to cost 1,100 CoD Points, which is around $9.99 / £8.39. Keep in mind that your CoD Points from MW3 carry over to BO6, so you might have some leftovers that will soften the blow.

It’s worth noting that if you bought the Vault Edition, you’ll automatically receive the BlackCell version of the Battle Pass. This entitles you to all the rewards in the Premium version, as well as some exclusive skins and 20 Tier Skips.

What to expect in BO6 Season 1 Battle Pass

The full slate of rewards for the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 1 Battle Pass are yet to be revealed, but we can look to previous seasons to get a good idea of what will be on offer. Here are the types of rewards you can expect:

New weapons

New Operator skins

Blueprints

Weapon Charms

Decals

Stickers

Double XP Tokens

Gobblegums (Zombies)

As always, there will be a mix of free rewards, some of which can only be earned by purchasing the Battle Pass. Don’t worry though, new guns are always free, so you won’t have to splash the cash to unlock the next meta weapons.

Away from the Battle Pass, there’s plenty more planned for both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including Ranked Play and the new Area 99 map