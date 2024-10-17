Call of Duty 2025 leak reveals Omnimovement wall jumps, Uplink, & classic Black Ops maps

Before Black Ops 6 even hit shelves, leaks revealed information about Call of Duty 2025 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Campaign.

One week from the highly anticipated launch day, players have a good idea of what to expect from BO6. Treyarch has already revealed every multiplayer map, an overview of Zombies, and a preview of how the Campaign fits into the Black Ops timeline.

Yet before the dust has even settled, players already have their eyes set on what’s coming down the pipeline. Early reports suggest that Call of Duty 2025 will be a Black Ops 2 sequel set in the very slight future, around 2030.

This would be the first futuristic CoD since 2018’s Black Ops 4. And just like MW3’s remaster of the original MW2, CoD 2025 will reportedly feature remastered BO2 maps.

CharlieIntel shared a new wave of leaks that paint a much clearer picture of the new features planned.

Activision

FumoLeaks posted a massive thread going over CoD 2025 changes. First, Multiplayer reportedly features the returns of classic maps and modes from the Black Ops franchise, including Uplink, Face-Off, and Gunfight. In addition, Omnimovement will reportedly be revamped to include a “little” wall jump.

Multiplayer will reportedly bring human shields back but add a new feature that makes it possible to stick grenades to them or throw bodies back at enemies.

As for Zombies, the game mode will allegedly be round-based again, and the title will feature one of the largest maps in series history with a transportation system like the iconic map, TranZit.

In addition, Zombies is rumored to offer an eight-player mode and a classic mode that only spawns players with a pistol. Finally, modes like Outbreak and MWZ have apparently been put on the back burner in favor of more round-based content based on community feedback.

To round everything off, Campaign will reportedly be set in the Black Ops universe in 2035. The protagonist of the story is rumored to be David Mason, the main character from Black Ops 2.

But before we get too ahead of ourselves, check out everything you need to know about BO6.