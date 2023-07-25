How to get Izzy operator in MW2 & Warzone 2: Cost, bundle, more

Izzy, a new and rather controversial Operator, has arrived in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Here’s how to get hold of Izzy along with the cost and contents of her bundle.

There are tons of Operators in MW2 and Warzone, from Superheroes to even cats. Now, a new addition has appeared in the CoD store, in the form of Izzy. Unfortunately, Izzy has been subject to a fair bit of controversy regarding her name.

So, who is Izzy in MW2 and Warzone, how can you get hold of her, and what does the bundle come with? Here’s everything you need to know about this brand-new Operator.

Contents:

Activision

Who is Izzy in Modern Warfare 2: Controversy Explained

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Izzy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Back in June, this Operator was announced to be coming to the game, but with the name Izanami instead.

Shortly after, many players were quick to spot the issue behind the name, especially if you spell the name backward. Now, in Season 4 Reloaded, the Operator is finally here, but with the name Izzy instead.

How to get Izzy in MW2 and Warzone 2

Izzy is available to purchase in the Call of Duty store, as part of a bundle. So to get Izzy in MW2 and Warzone 2 just head to the CoD store with your points and purchase the new operator.

Izzy Operator bundle cost & contents

Once you’re in the CoD store, you’ll be able to purchase Izzy for 2,400 CoD Points which is $19.99 or £16.79.

Along with the Operator, these items will also be part of the bundle:

“Izzy” Operator

“New Blood” ISO Hemlock Blueprint and Pink Tracer Bullets

“Count Me In” MCPR-300 Blueprint and Pink Tracer Bullets

“Bootlicker” Finishing Move

DMZ Active Duty Slot

“Warhead Wagon” Vehicle Skin

“Girl’s Best Friend” Weapon Charm

“Izzy” Weapon Sticker

“Killer Izzy” Loading Screen

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get hold of Izzy in Modern Warfare 2. While heading to the store, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides and content:

