Modern Warfare 3 reveal event: Rumors, leaks, Warzone 2

Rumors are abound that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is gearing up for another spectacular reveal event. For all the latest on the next mammoth blockbuster in the CoD franchise, here’s everything we know about MW3 and its official announcement.

To build up the hype and anticipation for CoD: Modern Warfare 2, Activision ran the Call of Duty Next event in 2022. This gave players great insight into the upcoming game, and now it’s a year later, and Modern Warfare 3 FPS looks to be the next CoD title in the headlights.

With back-and-forth rumors about whether or not there would be a new premium release as there is every year, Activision will more than likely be releasing Modern Warfare 3 in 2023. According to leaks, an announcement on the game’s reveal could occur in Warzone 2.

Check out all the latest on the potential Modern Warfare 3.

At this moment in time, there is no concrete date locked in for the talked about Modern Warfare 3 reveal. However, based on the information leaked so far, it appears as if it could actually happen sooner rather than later.

Modern Warfare 3 reveal event: Warzone 2 Season 5

In the words of Twitter user Alaix: “Seems like a reveal event will happen in Al Mazrah (DMZ?) in S5 I can’t say for sure what it is, but it is named “Reveal.”

Warzone 2 is currently in its fourth season, with Season 5 expected to kick off on August 9, 2023. Whether we get the reveal from the season’s get-go remains to be seen.

As with all things leaked and rumored, keep checking back as more information starts to be rolled out and maybe something official regarding MW3.

