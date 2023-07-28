How to get a Nuke on Vondel in Warzone 2 with Champion’s Quest

Warzone 2’s Vondel map has been missing something since its debut, and now it’s on the way. Let’s show you how to earn a Nuke in Vondel and activate the M.G.B.

First introduced in Warzone 2 Season 4, Vondel is the series’s latest battle royale map. Following in the footsteps of Verdansk, Caldera, and Al Mazrah, Vondel offers players another vast, open map to compete in.

One of the biggest differences between itself and its Al Mazrah counterpart is the lack of a Nuke opportunity – otherwise known as the Champion’s Quest. Warzone 2 introduced this to give players a new challenge to take on in the game. It proved to be very popular and the player base has been wanting it for Vondel too.

We’ve got everything you need to know to pull off this brutally difficult feat.

Warzone 2 Vondel Nuke date

Warzone 2 Season 5 on August 2, 2023, will signal the arrival of the chance to achieve the famed Champion’s Domination.

As with every season, a bunch of new content is expected to drop including the FR Avancer and Carrack. But Nuke-chasing enthusiasts will have to wait until Season 5’s launch to trigger game-ending devices in Vondel.

How to get a Nuke on Vondel in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 Vondel players need to win five games in a row, collect the Champion’s Quest contract, and then follow the usual steps – which now include three new elements for the bomb, and players also can’t drop any elements either.

For a more comprehensive set of instructions, here’s a complete guide to getting a Nuke in the Vondel map:

Firstly, successfully win five games of Warzone 2 in a row. Load into a new game and collect the Champions Quest contact using the icon on the map. You now need all six elements: Beryllium, Plutonium, Tritium, Gallium, Deuterium, and Neptunium. Find the bomb construction site and insert all elements into the bomb. Arm the device. You now need to defend the bombsite for two whole minutes. Once the countdown hits zero and detonation is achieved, Vondel will blow up and the game will instantly end with the Champion’s Domination graphic now showing!

There you have it, all the advice you need to get a Nuke in Warzone 2’s Vondel battle royale map. Stick around for even more handy CoD guides right here:

