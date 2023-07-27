Everything coming in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5: Full roadmap

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s new season is on the horizon, and Season 5 promises a continuation of the campaign story, new operators, weapons, a new Havoc game mode that works like a Rogue-like, and so much more. Here’s everything you need to know about MW2 and Warzone 2’s fifth season.

With Season 4 wrapping up, Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 has just been announced along with a full roadmap for content that’s planned to roll out as the Season goes on.

Along with the standard offering of new weapons and skins unlocked via the Battle Pass, there are also some surprising new operators like Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage that will be arriving over the course of the Season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 kicks off on August 2, 2023, with a number of new features coming to both Warzone and the main game as detailed in a blog post from the Call of Duty developers.

Additionally, Season 5 will allow players to reach new heights, with 21 being the max prestige in Season 5. Players who manage to grind through the ranks and make it to the top will get a new weapon blueprint for the Kastov-74u.

That said, not all the content on the roadmap will be releasing on the launch date. Some of the new weapons and operators are slated to arrive a bit after launch, with most of them having yet unannounced release dates.

Contents

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 new weapons

New weapons are one of the most anticipated parts of a new season in Call of Duty, and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is no different. With six new weapons planned to release over the course of Season 5 and four more to come later on, players will have a lot of new options in their armory.

Carrack .300 (Sniper Rifle, Launch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Carrack .300 has a striking resemblance to the WA2000, an iconic sniper from the original Modern Warfare 2. This sniper has inherited the one-shot kill potential from the upper-chest up the original WA2000 had, as well as the semi-auto rate of fire. It’ll be arriving on launch.

FR Avancer (Assault Rifle, Launch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The FR Avancer is a fast-firing mid-range AR that seems to have been inspired by the FAMAS, a rifle that has dominated CoD games in the past. Its fast fire rate gives it a feel closer to the typical SMG without losing out on the longer ranges AR’s can be used at. It’ll also be available on launch.

M13C (Assault Rifle, Mid-Season)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The M13C is a variant of the M13B rifle that was added in a previous season. With a shorter and more compact design, this looks to be a close-range option that trades off long-range capability for close-range maneuverability. Alongside a sniper, this weapon could be lethal in a Warzone loadout.

Additional Weapons

The rest of the weapons in the pass haven’t been fully revealed at the time of writing, but we have an idea of what they are. These include a Pickaxe melee weapon, an SMG with an integrated suppressor, and a sidearm that promises mid-range stopping power.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Operators

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and getting some new Operators, although one of them is a familiar face. Though Graves was assumedly killed in the story mode, he’s back from the grave and available for players to use in multiplayer. Along with him come some Shadow Company Operators to continue the story in MW2’s campaign.

Additionally, there are some real-world celebrities coming to the operator lineup as limited time purchases.

Graves (Launch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Graves is back from the dead and in your multiplayer matches. The story of Season 5 promises to give some more information on how he survived and what he’s up to.

Oz (Launch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Arthur (Launch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Mila (Launch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Velikan (Launch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Mace (Mid-Season)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Snoop Dogg (Launch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Snoop Dogg needs no introduction. That said, this isn’t his first time in the Call of Duty series as a playable Operator. He made an appearance in Call of Duty: Vanguard as well, making this the second consecutive CoD title he’s been a part of.

Nicki Minaj (Mid-Season)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Nicki Minaj is also making a guest appearance in Modern Warfare 2, bringing style to the battlefield. She was datamined along with 21 Savage, though many were still surprised to see this hip-hop star in the game. Though, it’s worth noting she won’t be coming on launch alongside Snoop.

21 Savage (Mid Season)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

21 Savage’s in-game model hasn’t been released quite yet, but he’s also coming to CoD alongside other hip-hop icons. We’ll keep you updated when his model finally gets revealed.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 promises a wealth of new features for both Warzone 2 and DMZ. These include some new items to pick up, new vehicles to drive, and a new Champion’s Quest for players to take on.

Additionally, Season 5 has been teased to have hints at what Call of Duty 2023 will ultimately be. Players are anticipating this season to see what the next CoD game has in store.

Vondel Champion’s Quest

Like previous Champion’s Quests, Vondel’s will be available once players get 5 wins in a row. Those bold enough to undertake this challenge have some new elements to deal with that make it much more difficult to win fights.

Gallium: Holding Gallium reveals all nearby team members who held it previously, as if you were affected by a snapshot grenade.

Holding Gallium reveals all nearby team members who held it previously, as if you were affected by a snapshot grenade. Deuterium: This fatigues any Operator, which includes causing them to cough if they try sprinting.

This fatigues any Operator, which includes causing them to cough if they try sprinting. Neptunium: This periodically electrocutes all nearby Operators as well as hay-wiring vehicles, with similar effects as the Shock Stick.

This Champion’s Quest will be available upon the launch of Season 5.

New Warzone 2 Vehicles

MRAP

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The MRAP is a heavily armored truck packing a lot of heat. It’s not especially fast, but it’s a vehicle that’s hard to take down and extremely lethal.

Dirt Bike

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Dirt Bike is the polar opposite of the MRAP. It’s not very durable and leaves Operators vulnerable, but it’s lightweight and very maneuverable. If you’re trying to get somewhere fast, the Dirt Bike is the way to go.

New DMZ field upgrades

Along with some new missions being made available for the upcoming season, the DMZ has some new field upgrades that’ll be made available for players upon launch.

Disguise Field Upgrade

This field upgrade will allow players to disguise themselves as an AI combatant. As long as players don’t fire on the enemy and blow their cover, they’ll be able to step by unnoticed.

Battle Revive

This is essentially a mix of Battle Rage and a normal Self-Revive. Players will get enhanced healing and a quicker refresh on tactical sprint for a short duration after the revive.

Self-Revive Box

The Self-Revive box is essentially an armor box for self revives, allowing your teammates to stock up.

Scuba Gas Mask

As the name would imply, the Scuba Gas Mask provides the same protection as a normal mask does, but with the added bonus of being able to spend more time underwater.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 new maps and modes

There are five new maps coming to Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 along with a few brand-new game modes. Additionally, Warzone 2 will be getting two new modes as well.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Maps

Punta Mar (Launch, Core Map)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Punta Mar is set to be a close-range map where players are expected to go through shops, abandoned homes, and even rooftops. There’s clearly a lot of verticality on offer here for a multi-layered experience.

Strike (Launch, Core Map)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Yes, this is that Strike. This map from the original CoD: Modern Warfare is making a comeback, and it’s hard to doubt the classics. It’s been slightly adjusted to fit a modern CoD game, but the map’s layout is mostly untouched.

DRC – Zone 1 (Mid-Season, Core)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The last core map coming to Modern Warfare 2 will be DRC – Zone 1, a map inspired by Warzone’s Building 21. Not much is known about this map other than it’s a close-range map that has a ton of flanking routes for players to get creative with their pathing.

Lounge (Launch, Gunfight)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Lounge sees players traversing a high-end club that focuses on close combat. Other than the main chamber, players can also explore several small side-rooms.

Canal (Launch, Gunfight)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Canal is much more open than Lounge as a Gunfight map, incentivizing players to control parts of the map as it’s much larger than the typical map for this mode.

Season 5 new game modes

Havoc (Launch, MW2)

Havoc is a game mode that functions somewhat similar to Rogue-like games, giving players a variety of modifiers that change the way you play. And, while players can keep their weapon loadouts, everything else will be wiped clean. Perks, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrades out in favor of modifiers.

Once the match reaches 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 kills, all players will gain modifiers that drastically change the game. The mode’s explainer grants a few examples of what these modifiers could be:

Ammo Feeder: Auto reloads a weapon (from stock ammo) upon elimination.

Auto reloads a weapon (from stock ammo) upon elimination. Boots Off the Ground: Moon gravity. Affects only player jump heights, not thrown equipment or ballistics.

Moon gravity. Affects only player jump heights, not thrown equipment or ballistics. Flameshot: Flame-tipped Crossbows and Molotovs only. All Loadouts change immediately to this upon modifier activation.

Flame-tipped Crossbows and Molotovs only. All Loadouts change immediately to this upon modifier activation. Hero Landing: Landing from a big drop causes a frag-grenade-like explosion around you.

Landing from a big drop causes a frag-grenade-like explosion around you. Perspective Shift: Everyone swaps to a third-person camera view.

It’s yet unclear how many modifiers players can get in this mode.

Big Capture the Flag (Launch, MW2)

Big Capture the Flag is a bit more self-explanatory than Havoc mode. It’s CTF, but on big maps. 20v20.

Gunfight Variants (Launch/Mid-Season, MW2)

Gunfight’s getting a few variants that give players more ways to play. These have varying release dates, with only one of them arriving at launch.

Gunfight Custom (Launch): Normal Gunfight but with player-created loadouts.

Normal Gunfight but with player-created loadouts. Gunfight Snipers (Mid-Season): Gunfight with snipers only. Players won’t even get secondary weapons, tacticals, or lethals.

Gunfight with snipers only. Players won’t even get secondary weapons, tacticals, or lethals. Armored Gunfight (In-Season): This limited-time mode gives players armor on top of their normal HP with no health regen. Other than that, it’s a normal Gunfight match.

Faceoff 4v4 (Mid-Season, MW2)

Faceoff ups the ante, with 8 players hitting Gunfight Maps for core game modes. Adding an additional player to each team promises to make this one of the most action-packed modes available.

Armored Royale (Mid-Season, Warzone)

The return of the MRAP vehicle has created the opportunity for Armored Royale to return to Warzone. Players will be tasked with keeping their MRAP alive. Crews will have to take out the opposition as they keep their vehicle alive.

Fort Resurgence (Mid-Season, Warzone)

Fort Resurgence is a slice of Al Mazrah, one that’s focused around the standard Al Bagra Fortress multiplayer map and expands on the surrounding fortress players normally can’t explore in a normal MW2 match.