MW3 LMG “melts” as SMG in Warzone thanks to one attachment

One of Modern Warfare 3’s best LMGs can actually dominate as an SMG in Warzone, and it’s all thanks to one attachment that makes a pretty big change.

Over the last few years, as Call of Duty has experimented with changes to the Create-A-Class system, players have been able to tinker with guns to their heart’s content. That’s gone up another level in Modern Warfare 3 thanks to the arrival of Aftermarket Parts, with players now being able to take guns and completely turn them on their heads with Conversion Kits.

As a result, these Conversion Kits have been at the heart of some of Warzone’s most broken weapons like the COR-45, MTZ-762, and the Mk.2 Lockwood.

While it isn’t overly broken like those, the Holger 26 has been helped by a new Conversion Kit in Season 3 Reloaded, as Warzone guru IceManIsaac highlighted it for ‘melting’ players at close range.

“Inside roughly seven or eight meters, it is the fastest-killing weapon in the game. So, if you’re a small map player, I really think you can get some benefit out of the jarringly fast Time to Kill,” he said in his May 6 video.

IceManIsaac added that the Conversion Kit takes the LMG and makes it a “flamethrower” of bullets, which “melts” players in those ranges where SMGs typically thrive.

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Conversion Kit: JAK Burnout Kit

Rear Grip: CT2000 Tactical Grip

The YouTuber also noted, thanks to its recoil, the Holger isn’t going to be “super meta” but it is “super fun” and that players should at least try it out before changes come into play.

It is clearly an excellent experimental option in the battle royale right now. And, who knows, you might just fall in love with it especially if you’ve never harnessed the Holger’s “crazy” TTK before.